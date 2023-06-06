Posted in: Amazon Studios, Trailer, TV | Tagged: amazon studios, asher keddie, leah Purcell, premiere date, prime video, Signourney Weaver, the lost flowers of alice hart, trailer

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart: Sigourney Weaver-Starrer Gets Trailer

Amazon's Prime Video announced August 4th as the premiere date & unveiled an official trailer for the series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart.

Prime Video released the teaser trailer for the Amazon Original series The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, launching exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories on August 4. Three episodes will be released on August 4, with one episode rolling out weekly until the series finale on September 1. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is the latest addition to the Prime membership.

Based on Holly Ringland's best-selling debut novel, the seven-part series tells the emotionally compelling story of Alice Hart. When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family's past. Set against Australia's breathtaking natural landscape, and with native wildflowers and plants providing a way to express the inexpressible, this enthralling family drama spans decades. As she grows from her complicated past, Alice's journey builds to an emotional climax when she finds herself fighting for her life against a man she loves.

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart stars Academy Award-nominated and BAFTA and Golden Globe-winning actress Sigourney Weaver (Avatar, Alien), Gold Logie and AACTA award winner Asher Keddie (Nine Perfect Strangers, Offspring), 2022's AACTA Best Lead Actress winner Leah Purcell(The Drover's Wife: The Legend of Molly Johnson, Wentworth), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Fear the Walking Dead, Saint X), Frankie Adams (The Expanse), Alexander England (How to Please a Woman), Charlie Vickers (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power), Tilda Cobham-Hervey (I Am Woman), Sebastián Zurita (Amazon Original series Como Sobrevivir Soltero), Alyla Browne (Nine Perfect Strangers), and Xavier Samuel (Elvis).

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is produced by Amazon Studios, Made Up Stories, and Fifth Season. The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart is executive produced by Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, and Steve Hutensky of Made Up Stories and Sigourney Weaver, Sarah Lambert, and Glendyn Ivin. Ivin directs all seven episodes, and Lambert serves as showrunner.

