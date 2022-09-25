The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House Set for 2023 Netflix Release

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House is a new series Oscar-winning filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda as showrunner, producer Genki Kawamura and a star-studded cast including Nana Mori and Natsuki Deguchi that adapts the bestselling manga by Aiko Koyama. Set in the geisha district of Kyoto, this series follows Sumire, a maiko (apprentice geisha) and Kiyo, a cook at the maiko house where they live, and tells a story of their daily lives through delicious food. The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House will be streaming worldwide in 2023, only on Netflix.

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House is from the original manga Maiko in Kyoto: From the Maiko House, which was first serialized in Weekly Shonen Sunday beginning in 2016. Set in the geisha district of Kyoto, the protagonist Kiyo becomes a Makanai (person who cooks meals) at a house where Maiko (apprentice geishas) live together. The story depicts the everyday life of Kiyo maiko Sumire, her childhood friend who came with her from Aomori to Kyoto, amid a vibrant world of geisha and maiko courtesans and delicious food. The comic won the 65th Shogakukan Manga Award and is a best-seller with over 1.8 million copies sold.

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House is a joint production between Netflix, Story Inc., and BUN-BUKU Inc. Kore-eda will serve as showrunner, director, and writer for the eight-episode series. This series will be the first Netflix production for the critically acclaimed filmmaker, who won the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival for his film Shoplifters in 2018 as the first Japanese director in 21 years to achieve this. His earlier film After Life was adapted into a West End theatrical production in London in 2021.

Nana Mori is set to play Kiyo, the Makanai at the Maiko House. Natsuki Deguchi plays Sumire, who comes from Aomori with Kiyo and is believed to be a "once-a-century talent" as a Maiko. Aju Makita plays Ryoko, the high school daughter of the manager of the Maiko House. Keiko Matsuzaka plays Chiyo, the previous manager of the Maiko House who still plays a key role in its operation. Ai Hashimoto plays Momoko, the most popular Geisha. Mayu Matsuoka plays Yoshino, a former peer of Momoko's who decides to return to the path of the Geisha. Takako Tokiwa plays Azusa, the manager of the Maiko House and Ryoko's mother.

The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House will premiere on Netflix in 2023.