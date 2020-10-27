The Mandalorian: 5 Star Wars Universe Characters We Need To See

With season two of The Mandalorian looming when it premieres near Halloween, there's a lot that can develop between Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) and The Child (aka Baby Yoda). Already confirmed to return are Greef Carga (Carl Weathers), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). New to the series are Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) coming from Dave Filoni's animated shows and WWE superstar Sasha Banks in an unknown role. Here are five additions I suspect we'll see possibly in season two and beyond.

C-3PO and R2-D2

If and when Din ever runs into The Resistance since it takes place after Return of the Jedi and before The Force Awakens (2015), the droid duo's presence isn't what it once was in the Disney canon, but they would fit even as an Easter Egg regardless if Anthony Daniels lends his voice to the franchise's most favorite protocol droid. He's also the perfect reflection of his creator Anakin given how much he complains about the predicaments he's in. R2-D2's had even less of a presence in live-action, which doesn't help the primary actor behind the droid in Kenny Baker passed and focus was primarily diverted to sequel trilogy droid mascot BB-8. Sure they're two characters, but they're largely joined at the hip.

Lando Calrissian

Billy Dee Williams largely felt thrown in there to nostalgia purposes and given something to do in The Rise of Skywalker (2019). I kind of felt bad that it was a story that felt like it just took away from someone who could have used his arc better in Poe. Williams along with Denis Lawson's Wedge Antilles had far greater roles in the original trilogy, but thrown in glorified fanservice moments primarily in the Battle of Exegol in the film's climax. In The Mandalorian, it would make sense given Lando's past experience in the franchise's shady galactical underworld he and Din could easily cross paths. After all, he only helped deliver the Rebels to the Empire via Boba Fett, Star Wars' most famous Mandalorian before Din. Maybe this time, Lando will actually give sanctuary to those in need.

Captain Phasma

Given Gideon's ties to the former Empire and predecessor to the First Order, it's not far-fetched to see Phasma (Gwendoline Christie) rising up the ranks of stormtrooper-dom before taking up her leadership position by the events of The Force Awakens. To be honest, her character was largely poorly developed over the course of the two films and it wasn't necessarily her fault. There was so little offered via TFA and The Last Jedi (2017), she was almost less than a footnote than to be cheap exposition fodder for Finn (John Boyega). A series like The Mandalorian is a prime opportunity to let her shine the films never allowed her to as a villain.

Unkar Plutt

It's no secret Simon Pegg became a franchise favorite among fans even if he also has a major presence in Star Wars biggest space franchise in Star Trek as Montgomery Scott in the Kelvin Universe films. Pegg had two roles in Star Wars. In the films, he was Unkar Plutt, a junk trader stationed in Jakku and Rey's (Daisy Ridley) primary dealer for her scavenging in the events of TFA. He ultimately rats her out to the First Order when she's found running alongside Finn and BB-8 before escaping in the Millennium Falcon. Pegg also voiced Dengar in The Clone Wars TV series. Why Unkar? Just because Din's with The Child, doesn't mean he still won't do jobs along the way and Jakku could be one such place to try to lie low from the Empire or try to help an oppressed town along the way.

Maz Kanata

Maz (Lupita Nyong'o) is quite knowledgeable in the ways of the Force without being a Jedi or a Sith. She provided invaluable sagely guidance to Rey to push her towards her destiny as a Jedi even though she never trains her. Given how well-known Maz is around the galaxy in the sequel trilogy, it's not a stretch to see how Din could make his way toward her to talk about The Child. While it may not be as direct as say Han Solo (Harrison Ford) guiding Rey to her during TFA, it just makes sense for Din and Maz to cross paths and perhaps be one step closer to bring The Child home. The Mandalorian season two premieres on October 30th on Disney+.