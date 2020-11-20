The Mandalorian Docking Bay Wall Deco Revealed by Regal Robot

Regal Robot continues to add to their growing Star Wars deco collection. This time we travel to Mos Eisley with The Mandalorian as they reveal their new docking bay home decor sign. The Docking Bay 35 Wood Art Plaque is roughly 14" tall and features 2D printing to capture that Star Wars Tattooine texture. Regal Robot does take things even further, though, by incorporating 3D milling to carve out the 35 on the sign. This will add extra depth to your The Mandalorian Star Wars collection. Turn your home into a spaceport with this amazingly crafted sign that will be a must have for any fan of the Star Wars franchise.

The Mandalorian fans can order the Docking Bay 35 Wood Art Plaque from Regal Robot today. It will be priced at $59.99, and you can't find them located here. Don't forget to check out some of the other wood art plaques from Regal Robot, too, with Darth Vader in flames and a Wampa Warning sign. Take your collection, man cave, or office to a new galaxy with some of the other amazing The Mandalorian and Skywalker Saga collectibles also offered. This is the way.

"Regal Robot™ is excited to expand our line of official Star Wars™ décor with our Docking Bay 35 Wood Art Plaque. Inspired by the Mos Eisley™ docking bay set as seen in the hit Lucasfilm series The Mandalorian™ this bold wall décor piece is approximately 14″ tall and ships ready to hang! Like the other wood art plaques in this line, this piece features 2D printed art, in this case, recreating the Tatooine™ stucco textures, however, this one goes a step beyond and includes actual 3D milling to create a deep engraved stylized "35" symbol! Truly for fans in-the-know, our new line of wood art plaques are each sold separately. They're made in the U.S.A and a great way to bring a bit of the Star Wars universe to your home, fan cave or office!"