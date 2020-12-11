Star Wars: Obi Wan Kenobi Casts Hayden Christensen; Andor Preview

The Disney Investor Day livestream has been pumping out project announcements like geek bombs today. They confirmed that there are 10 Star Wars TV series coming to Disney+, including The Mandalorian. Then they talked about the rest, including the Obi-Wan Kenobi series and Andor. We already knew that an Obi-Wan Kenobi series was in production, but not the big reveal. The biggest news might be that Hayden Christensen will return as Darth Vader for a rematch between Obi-Wan and Vader.

The miniseries touted as a "special event series" takes place 10 years after the end of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith. They seemed to hint that Obi-Wan and Vader would have at least one more encounter before their final fight in Star Wars: A New Hope. Ewan McGregor is back playing Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Hayden Christensen returns as Darth Vader, joining Ewan McGregor in OBI-WAN KENOBI. The Original Series begins 10 years after the dramatic events of Revenge of the Sith, and is coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/9WR2npRUkk — Star Wars (@starwars) December 10, 2020

Star Wars: Andor is another prequel series that takes place before the movie Rogue One: a Star Wars Story. The series centres on Cassian Andor, the Rebellion spy played by Diego Luna in the movie. "Everything I did, I did for the Rebellion." The series, which takes place before Rogue One, will show some of the things Andor did that caused his world-weariness, his burnout, his despair by the time Jyn Erso meets him in the movie. Screenwriter and director Tony Gilroy, who wrote The Bourne Trilogy and also rewrote and oversaw much of Rogue One, will be the showrunner of the series. Andor might be one of the darker Star Wars spinoff shows, concentrating on espionage stories and the morally grey actions that spies like Cassian Endor have to take, including betraying, backstabbing and sacrificing friends and allies.

Both series are currently in production and will be on Disney+. Their premiere dates will be announced next year when they're closer to completion.