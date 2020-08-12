The Mandalorian Composer Praises Jon Favreau's Season 2 Work

The Mandalorian series creator Jon Favreau must have been a saint in a past life, because it sure seems like he's being rewarded for it with how things have gone with the second season of Disney+ live-action Star Wars spinoff series. Finding a way to thread the production needle and avoid most of the obstacles that other productions across the pop culture landscape faced because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the series' return finds Favreau, EP Dave Filoni, Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), cast member Carl Weathers, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Dads), and Sam Hargrave (Extraction) sharing time in the director's chair. Add into the mix Rosario Dawson, Timothy Olyphant, Temuera Morrison, Katee Sackhoff, Michael Biehn, and Sasha Banks, who are either confirmed or reported to be joining the cast and reports of a teaser dropping next week, and you can see why we made our initial claim.

Now we're hearing from series composer Ludwig Göransson (Black Panther, Tenet), who was rockin out with his recorder out last month in a music video for the show's main title score. Speaking with Deadline Hollywood about his Emmy nomination for the series, Göransson revealed that he was in the middle of composing the season and that his work started "a couple of months ago"- and that he likes what Favreau's doing: "We started a couple of months ago, and I'm extremely excited. Jon's taking the story into places that I didn't know existed, and I think it's so fun."

Set between the events in Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, showrunner Favreau and Filoni's (The Clone Wars) The Mandalorian takes place after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order and follows a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic. Disney+'s The Mandalorian stars Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Nick Nolte, Giancarlo Esposito, Ming-Na Wen, Carl Weathers, Emily Swallow, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog, Taika Waititi, Bill Burr, and Mark Boone Jr. star.