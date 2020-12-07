The Mandalorian: It's Monday So You Know What THAT Means, Boba Fett

By the time Slave I took off to rescue Grogu aka The Child from the clutches of Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito), we can pretty much assume you know by the way we started this sentence off that a major fan favorite marked his official return in "Chapter 14: The Tragedy." That's right, Temuera Morrison was formally introduced into The Mandalorian universe as Boba Fett, bringing along Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) and striking a deal with Mando (Pedro Pascal) to get his father's honor back in exchange for help in Mando continuing along "The Way."

So with this being Monday, you know what that means? That's right, it's time for the streaming service to bestow the honor of a character key art poster- and no one is as deserving of such an honor as the world's worst case of acid indigestion.

So here's a look at your (updated) friendly-neighborhood collection of character key art posters- fun for collecting and trading! So looking into our crystal ball… could character key art for Bill Burr's Migs Mayfeld be far behind?

Behind the camera, Peyton Reed (Ant-Man), Robert Rodriguez (Sin City), cast member Carl Weathers, Rick Famuyiwa (Dope), Bryce Dallas Howard (Dads), and Sam Hargrave (Extraction) will be sharing time with series creator Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni in The Mandalorian director's chair. While the second season of Disney+'s live-action Star Wars spinoff series appears to have gotten off relatively light compared to many COVID-19-impacted productions, Favreau was asked if new health and safety guidelines would make it difficult starting up production on a (for now) hypothetical third season and if he had concerns. As Favreau sees it, the series' reliance on virtual sets/scenes and distance-based production actually lends itself pretty naturally to the "new norms" on sets now:

"The fact that the set is much more contained is a benefit because you can limit the number of people. A lot of the people controlling it are doing it remotely from what we call the Brain Bar, which is a bank of gaming computers, essentially. The amount of people near the camera could be much smaller than [usual]. We also shoot a lot outside, which is helpful, too. We build to a moment in filming more like an animated production, where we have a lot of storyboards, a lot of discussions, and scouting in virtual reality. We use cinematic tools in VR much the same way we did for The Lion King and The Jungle Book. A lot of times the actors you are seeing on the screen aren't actually there on set."