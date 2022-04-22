The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: Reid Scott Returning for 5th & Final Season

Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is bringing back Reid Scott as Gordon Ford, who made, well, quite the impression in the fourth season of the popular comedy. He has been made a series regular for the fifth and final season, which we assume will go in front of cameras soon and air sometime in 2023… maybe? It is in production right now in New York City. The news of Scott's casting was from Deadline. No word on if any of the other people who debuted in season four or previous characters who may return for the swan song either just yet.

One Season Of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Left

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel was created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, who executive produces along with Daniel Palladino. Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, Tony Shalhoub, Marin Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, Caroline Aaron, and Luke Kirby will all be back for the new season. The fourth season included prolific director John Waters. Also in on the fun were Gilmore Girls alums Kelly Bishop and Milo Ventimiglia. The show is an awards behemoth for Amazon, having won 20 Emmys and Golden Globes over three seasons, including wins for Best Comedy Series, with many of the actors on the show also taking home awards.

I will be sad to see the show go, but like they always say, leave em wanting more. With the show already in production, this time next year does in fact seem the most likely time we will have to say goodbye to Maisel. More on the final season as we learn it for sure. The fourth season of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, having debuted and wrapped up a couple of weeks ago.