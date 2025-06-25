Posted in: Lionsgate, Movies, Trailer | Tagged: lionsgate, The Strangers: Chapter 2

The Strangers: Chapter 2 Has A New trailer & A Release Date

The first trailer for The Strangers- Chapter 2 has been released. The middle part of the trilogy will hit theaters on September 26.

Article Summary The Strangers: Chapter 2 debut trailer is out, teasing more terror from the relentless masked killers.

Directed by Renny Harlin, this middle film arrives in theaters on September 26 from Lionsgate.

Madelaine Petsch returns as Maya, fighting to survive the Strangers in a bloodier chapter of the trilogy.

The franchise continues its horror legacy, promising new twists and brutal scares for fans and newcomers.

The Strangers- Chapter 2 will continue the trilogy from director Renny Harlin. The first film was released last May and grossed $48 million, an excellent number for Lionsgate. We were left wondering when this next film would be released, and we now know that it will be in theaters on September 26. Madelaine Petsch, Gabriel Basso, and Ema Horvath star in this middle entry of the trilogy, with the final film's release date unknown as of this time. This sequel again follows Maya (Petsch), who is unsure who to trust after the last film's events. Turns out, it should be nobody.

The Strangers Return, And This One Will Be Even Bloodier

"The Strangers are back – more brutal and relentless than ever. When they learn that one of their victims, Maya (Madelaine Petsch), is still alive, they return to finish what they've started. With nowhere to run and no one to trust, Maya must survive another horrific chapter of terror as The Strangers – driven by a senseless, unceasing purpose – pursue her, more than willing to kill anyone who stands in their way. Directed by Renny Harlin, and written by Alan R. Cohen & Alan Freedland. Based on Characters created by Bryan Bertino. Produced by Courtney Solomon, p.g.a., Mark Canton, p.g.a., Christopher Milburn, Gary Raskin, Alastair Burlingham, Charlie Dombek."

That last film was more successful than I remember it being, and it has found a following on digital release. The Strangers as a concept is a great one, but I thought the last one relied too much on what had come in previous installments instead of breaking new ground. I hope that Harlin has some tricks up his sleeve for these next two films, and from his filmmaking history, I believe he will. I am looking forward to this more than I thought I would.

The Strangers- Chapter 2 releases in theaters on September 26.

