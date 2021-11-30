The Masked Singer S06 Group A Finale Preview; Masks & Clues Updated

Octopus aka NBA star Dwight Howard, Mother Nature aka Actor Vivica A. Fox, Pufferfish aka Singer Toni Braxton, Dalmatian aka Rapper Tyga, Baby aka Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, Cupcake aka Singer/Songwriter Ruth Pointer, and Hamster aka Actor/Comedian Rob Schneider, and Beach Ball aka TV Personalities Mama June & Honey Boo Boo, Pepper aka Singer Natasha Bedingfield, Jester aka Singer Johnny Rotten, Caterpillar aka TV Host Bobby Berk, and Mallard aka TV Reality Personality Willie Robertson. That's who has graced the stage of FOX's The Masked Singer Season 6 but unfortunately, they just couldn't make the cut for the group finals. This week, the final two masks in Group A (Bull & Skunk) will compete to see who will represent the group in the two-part Grand Finale (with Group B's Banana Split & Queen of Hearts on tap for next week). So it's up to host Nick Cannon, fellow panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, and this week's celebrity duet partners Jesse McCartney and Michael Bolton to decide who gets to go on and who gets an unmasking.

And in the following videos, viewers are treated to a preview of what's ahead with Group A's final round this week, followed by a deep-dive behind the scenes at how the music comes together for the masked singing competition series:

The Masked Singer Season 6 Masks & Clues

Here's a look at our updated roster of masks & clues so far: Queen of Hearts, Banana Split, Bull, and Skunk – with tons more over at Miss Masky's Twitter account: But first, "Clue Review" clips of Episodes 1-8 courtesy of TMS:

As we mentioned previously, with a new season come changes, with the two-part kick-off seeing a double unmasking and two new Wildcards joining the competition on the second night. As for the season overall, there will be two groups (Group A & Group B), with the winner of each group competing against each other in the season finale in the ultimate "Mask-Off Face-Off". And then there's the game-changing "Take It Off Buzzer". Here's how it works: let's say a panelist is 103% certain of who is behind a mask, they hit the buzzer at any point to offer the name. If they're right? The contestant heads home immediately and the panelist gets two points towards the Golden Ear Trophy. But if the panelist is wrong, there's a price to pay. While the contestant stays in the competition, the panelist who missed the mark loses two points towards the big prize. And not everyone gets a shot at it because there's only one in play in Group A and one in play for Group B.