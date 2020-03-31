"The Masked Singer" Season 3 Preview: Our "Super Nine" Take The Stage

After weeks of strong performances and surprise eliminations, FOX's celebrity singing competition series The Masked Singer has its third season "Super Nine" finalists – and you know what that means?

For our final nine competitors, it's the home stretch – with the Golden Mask Trophy within their grasps. It's also one last time for our remaining celebrities to impress host Nick Cannon, as well panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke – and the viewers.

And if you need to catch up on how Group C came to their "final three," check out Bleeding Cool's Masked Singer expert/critic Tiffany Tchobanian's review here.

So with Kangaroo, White Tiger, Turtle, Banana, Frog, Kitty, Astronaut, Rhino, and Night Angel ready to leave it all on the stage as the season finale nears, here's a look at what viewers can expect from this week's "The Super Nine Masked Singer Special: Groups A, B & C":

"The Masked Singer" season 3, episode 10 "The Super Nine Masked Singer Special: Groups A, B & C": THE MASKED SINGER "Super Nine" hit the stage, as the finalists from all three groups come together for one mega-competition! Host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke dive into the clues and make their guesses for the celebrity singers performing under their masks.

"The Masked Singer: Here's A Look at Our "Super Nine":

Here's a look at how the new format works this season for our 18 celebrity question marks:

● Singers will be split into three groups of six: Group A, Group B, and Group C.

● Group A will kick off the first three episodes as they are whittled down to three singers, taking off masks as they go. Then Group B will take the stage as they go from six to three, then Group C.

● The final nine masked contestants from all three groups will then come together as they continue to battle for the Golden Mask Trophy.

● Season 3's singers have earned a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos, and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.