FOX's celebrity singing competition series The Masked Singer had its third season "Super Nine" finalists take to the stage last week in "The Mother Of All Final Face-Offs, Part 1." By the time the dust settled and final notes were sung, viewers watched Kangaroo hop her way off the show and out of title contention. So with the home stretch underway and our remaining contestants so close to the Golden Mask Trophy that they can smell it, now seems as good a time as any for a sing-along. Yes, you read that right. Before we get back to season's competition, we're taking a break for "The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular" so we can put on our custom-made costumes and sing until our vocal cords bleed (or until the police get called on you). Host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke are getting the night off, as viewers are invited to gather their friends and family (and throw in some Masked Singer cosplay while you're at it) to help sing along to a selection of feature songs from this season. Need a little more convincing? Check out the following two previews videos, and get ready to sing your heart out:

FOX's The Masked Singer brought a new format for our 18 celebrity questions marks to run through, beginning with splitting them into three groups of six: Group A, Group B, and Group C. Group A kicked off the first three episodes as they are whittled down to three singers, taking off masks as they go. Then Group B took the stage as they went from six to three, and then the same with Group C. The final nine masked contestants from all three groups have now come together as they continue their battle to claim the Golden Mask Trophy. The third season included an impressive line-up of singers, having earned a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos, and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records.