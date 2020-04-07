FOX's The Masked Singer dismissed a Super Nine contestant on Wednesday night, as viewers came one step closer to crowning a new champion. Groups A, B, and C performed together for the first time and the Season 3 stand-outs came to win. After a fair share of criticism for voting off musical legends, the series took a refreshing turn. They've been dueling out justice and kicking off the weakest performers. So long shenanigans and hello talent. A boisterous personality can only get you so far. At the end of the day, this is still a singing competition. This season has some stellar vocalists who were clearly grouped together based on their collective clues.

In Group A, we have Turtle, Kangaroo, and White Tiger; in Group B, we have Kitty, Banana, and Frog; and last but certainly not least, we have Group C with Angel, Rhino, and Astronaut. As for the singing "pedigrees" of this season's contestants, here what we had going in (and still in play heading into our final round). Our singers have earned a combined 69 Grammy Award nominations, 88 Gold records, 11 Super Bowl appearances, three stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, more than 160 tattoos, and one title in the Guinness Book of World Records. A pretty impressive rundown of stats, which only makes the predictions that much harder.

Welcome to Tiff's Take on The Masked Singer

The Super Nine has shed Season 3's heavyweight by eliminating the least talented singer. I know "Gronk" is a crowd-pleaser for many viewers, but his vocals on that last performance were bad. He was practically begging to get sidelined after that un-sexy number. FOX's The Masked Singer is finally getting it right. As for the bottom three contestants, I believe they were accurately chosen. White Tiger, Banana, and Rhino had their worst performances so far. I have a hunch the Top Three Finalists will be Night Angel, Frog, and Astronaut. Kitty and Kangaroo deliver solid performances, but they haven't wowed and captured the audience quite as intensely.

Plus, viewers have everyone totally pegged except for Kitty and Kangaroo. Even I have no idea who Kangaroo is! I also half-heartedly guess Kate Bosworth for Kitty because of the eyes (probably too obvious) and new Robert Redford clue. As you can tell by the videos, my guesses haven't changed much over the course of the season. Here's where I officially stand: Turtle is Jesse McCartney, Kangaroo is still a question mark, Kitty is Kate Bosworth, Banana is Bret Michaels, Frog is either Bow Wow or Omarion, Night Angel is Kandi Burress, Rhino is Barry Zito, and Astronaut is definitely Hunter Hayes. Think I'm right, or totally off the mark? Catch new episodes of FOX's The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. and live tweet with me (@TalkTVwTiffany) during the West Coast broadcast.