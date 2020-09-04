The Masked Singer Season 4 Introduces Viewers to Dragon & Giraffe

With less than three weeks to go before FOX's The Masked Singer makes its way back into our lives for the fourth season (on Wednesday, September 23, with a sneak preview episode on Sunday, September 13), the singing competition series is starting to roll out the introductions and another wave of clues for our masked contestants. First up, take a look at Giraffe– walking the red carpet in all its pimp-cane glory:

Next up, we a mask that might just take the belt for "Best Season 4 Mask" because it looks beautiful and badass at the same time. Here's Dragon- looking like it's ready to challenge for the AEW Heavyweight belt and the TMS crown:

Here's a look back at the preview video showcasing our other contestants this season, also: Gremlin, Snow Owl, Crocodile (pictured in the season poster below), Broccoli, Popcorn, Seahorse, Jellyfish, Mushroom, Whatchamacallit, Squiggly Monster, Baby Alien, and Sun. The contestants have sold more than 281 million records worldwide combined, appeared in more than 5,475 episodes of television and 151 films, appeared in five NFL Super Bowls, have four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one made the Time 100 Most Influential list.

In July, a teaser was released that contained a ton of clues to get viewers' "dumpster fires of speculation" blazing. A queen bee? Mushrooms on what looks like a salad? A UFO? A diamond in a baseball catcher's glove? Old John Lennon-like glasses? Two old hotel room keys, one with a "34" on it? A bowtie? There are so many that we missed, but you can catch them all (non-Pokemon-style) in the teaser below (make sure to listen to what host Nick Cannon and panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke had to say):

Looking beyond the main series, executive producer Craig Plestis also had some updates on the live-tour and potential spinoff series during a recent interview. "The live tour will come back once the restrictions are lifted, so we're looking forward to whenever that day happens," explained Plestis. "As for 'I Can See Your Voice,' I'm looking forward to getting that on air. Ken [Jeong] is our host on that show. He's just so incredible, and I can't wait to bring that to life, and have America see it when the time is ready. As for 'Masked Dancer,' we're hoping that will see the light of day at some point in time, as well. We're working on some creative right now, as to what that would look like, so stay tuned, and we'll have more updates to come."