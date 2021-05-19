The Masked Singer Season 5 Semifinals Preview: Cluedle-Doo Exposed!

A day after viewers of FOX's The Masked Singer learned that the singing competition series would be returning for its sixth season, it's time to turn our attention back to our "final foursome" of Black Swan, Chameleon, Piglet, and Yeti as they head into Wednesday night's "Semifinals" round. That's right, host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke are looking to bring that number down to 3 and now we have a look at what each of the remaining masks is bringing to the stage- take a look:

And don't think Cluedle-Doo gets away free from all of this- because as you're about to see in the following preview for tonight's episode, the season's nasty little clucker will finally be exposed:

An Updated Look The Masked Singer Season 5 Masks

Here's an updated look at the official key art images for our previously-announced masks as well as "wildcard" contestants, along with accompanying clues videos:

This season, there will also be a masked celebrity known as Cluedle-Doo who will make regular appearances to interrupt the show and offer more clues for the viewers and panel (with their identity revealed by the end of the season)- here's a look:

"I'm so happy to announce a new season of 'The Masked Singer'," said Rob Wade, President, Alternative Entertainment & Specials, FOX Entertainment, in a statement at the time the series was officially renewed. "This show brings joy to so many families across the country, especially during these trying times, and we can't wait to get even more celebrities suited up in crazy costumes for an hour of pure fun every week." Other celebrities who've performed on the popular competition series include Gladys Knight, Donny Osmond, Seal, Patti LaBelle, Drew Carey, Lil Wayne, Mickey Rourke, Rob Gronkowski, Tori Spelling, Dionne Warwick, and more.

Including the wildcard competitors, Season 5 contestants boast a combined 26 Grammy nominations, nine multi-platinum singles, four Academy Award nominations, three Super Bowl appearances, six Gold Medals, and two World Records. FOX's The Masked Singer is produced by FOX Alternative Entertainment. Cannon, Craig Plestis, James Breen, and Rosie Seitchik serve as executive producers, with Breen serving as showrunner. The series is based on the South Korean format created by Mun Hwa Broadcasting Corp.