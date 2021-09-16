The Masked Singer Season 6 Images Released; Masks, Clues Updated

FOX's The Masked Singer is kicking off its sixth season with a two-part season opener on September 22 & 23, with host Nick Cannon and panelists Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke returning for another season of masked singing and some out-of-the-box guessing (though there's a price for that this season, we'll get to more of the changes in a minute). The first thing to remember is that there will be two (2) celebrities unmasked during the season-opener. Along with that, we have an update to our masks roster as well as our rundown of the clues so far. But first, we have a look at some preview images from the season-opener of your Group A masks: Bull, Skunk, Octopus, and Mother Nature.

The Masked Singer Season 6 Episode 1 " "2 Night Season Premiere, Part 1: Group A Premiere": TV's #1 entertainment show returns with a special two-night premiere event and a total of three jaw-dropping unmaskings. On Wednesday night, the stage is set with debut performances from the characters in Group A, ending with a shocking double elimination.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: All The Winner Reveals Seasons 1-5! | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gFOfiRS1s9o)

We also have another addition to the list of Season 6 competing masks, the updated line-up now including Dalmatian, Queen of Hearts, Cupcake, Banana Split, Hamster, Mallard, Bull, Baby, Beach Ball, Jester, Caterpillar, Octopus, Skunk, Pepper, and Mother Nature. Here's an updated visual rundown of the masks in play along with clues (with tons more over at Miss Masky's Twitter account):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Dalmatian | SEASON 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #Shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5HxpeyKOts)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: Dalmatian | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ALib9lS8s4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: Oh Yeah | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=734vYddSC-s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Queen Of Hearts | SEASON 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h4THKc-qGLo)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Cupcake | SEASON 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xqF3NNS2fbM)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: Cupcake | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aNzH4tgKXic)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Banana Split | Season 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #Shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qXlUtwmfGb0)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: Banana Split | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=inGzF8iYsBE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Mallard | Season 6 | THE MASKED SINGER #Shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QbELoIVt87Y)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: Mallard | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FDmbXjeaBE)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Sneak Peek: Hamster | Season 6 | The Masked Singer #Shorts (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lVr7m4X3GGU)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: Hamster | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4BI3vEM9Dzg)

And here's a look back at the first official visual clues for 11 of this season's masks:

As we mentioned earlier, with a new season come changes, with the two-part kick-off seeing a double unmasking and two new Wildcards joining the competition on the second night. As for the season overall, there will be two groups (Group A & Group B), with the winner of each group competing against each other in the season finale in the ultimate "Mask-Off Face-Off". And then there's the game-changing "Take It Off Buzzer". Here's how it works: let's say a panelist is 103% certain of who is behind a mask, they hit the buzzer at any point to offer the name. If they're right? The contestant heads home immediately and the panelist gets two points towards the Golden Ear Trophy. But if the panelist is wrong, there's a price to pay. While the contestant stays in the competition, the panelist who missed the mark loses two points towards the big prize. And not everyone gets a shot at it because there's only one in play in Group A and one in play for Group B. Now here's a look at the newest teaser for FOX's The Masked Singer Season 6- set to kick off with a two-part season-opener on September 22 and 23:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Preview: Bigger, Better, Badder | THE MASKED SINGER (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=krZKucZtapU)

"It's almost like we have three finales in our show. We have a winner from Group A and Group B, and they'll then be going head-to-head almost like a prizefight to see who is the 'Masked Singer' [in the finale]. But the great thing is, they'll be taking on each other, and they've never sat on the same stage together until that moment," EP Craig Plestis explained to EW about having only two finalists this season. Showrunner James Breen added, "I think it's not a format that would have always worked on the show, but we had such great singers this season that we knew that whoever made it into that final two, it could be all about these beautiful voices and performances, and it would still sustain a really good finale."