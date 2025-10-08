Posted in: Amazon Studios, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: The Mighty Nein

The Mighty Nein Poster, Teaser Released; Trailer Set for NYCC Debut

With the trailer dropping Thursday during NYCC, here's a teaser and poster for Prime Video, Critical Role, and Titmouse's The Mighty Nein.

Critical Role is set to have a pretty impressive presence tomorrow during the first full day of New York Comic Con (NYCC) 2025, with fans expected to get their best look yet at Prime Video, Critical Role, and Titmouse's The Mighty Nein. Earlier today, we were treated to a look at the key art poster for the series, as well as a teaser announcing that the official trailer would drop on Thursday, October 9th. Along with a look at the post and teaser, we also have a video featurette to pass along, where Sam Riegel and Travis Willingham explain the key differences between The Mighty Nein and The Legend of Vox Machina.

"Critical Role & Prime Video: A Decade of Adventure and The Animated World of Exandria" – As the countdown begins for the November 19 premiere of The Mighty Nein on Prime Video, join Critical Role's cast and executive producers—Laura Bailey, Matthew Mercer, Marisha Ray, Liam O'Brien, Ashley Johnson, Taliesin Jaffe, Sam Riegel, and Travis Willingham—for a can't-miss conversation about what's next in their expanding universe. Get the inside scoop on the upcoming animated series, fresh updates on The Legend of Vox Machina Season Four, and a special look ahead at Campaign Four of Critical Role's flagship show. Plus, celebrate 10 incredible years of storytelling with the cast. Thursday, Oct. 9th: Main Stage

The highly anticipated animated series follows a group of fugitives and outcasts, bound by secrets and scars. But when a powerful arcane relic known as "The Beacon" falls into dangerous hands, they must learn to work together to save the realm and stop reality itself from unraveling. Set to premiere on November 19th (in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide), the series stars Talisen Jaffe as Molly, Liam O'Brien as Caleb, Marisha Ray as Beau, Laura Bailey as Jester, Travis Willingham as Fjord, and Sam Riegel as Nott the Brave. In addition, we have Ming-Na Wen as Dairon, Anika Noni Rose as Marion, Alan Cumming as Gustav Fletching, Tim McGraw as Vandran, Mark Strong as Trent Ikithon, and Auli'i Cravalho as Toya. Here's a look back at the first-look image gallery that was released at the top of the month, followed by some key character descriptions and much more:

Dairon : Dairon is an Expositor, a secret agent monk of the Cobalt Soul and martial arts expert. Direct and blunt, she becomes Beau's mentor and deepest source of intel.

: Dairon is an Expositor, a secret agent monk of the Cobalt Soul and martial arts expert. Direct and blunt, she becomes Beau's mentor and deepest source of intel. Marion : Marion Lavorre, also known as the Ruby of the Sea, is an upscale courtesan and performer at the Lavish Chateau in Nicodranas. As Jester's mother, she is warm and loving, but also overprotective and untrusting of the outside world.

: Marion Lavorre, also known as the Ruby of the Sea, is an upscale courtesan and performer at the Lavish Chateau in Nicodranas. As Jester's mother, she is warm and loving, but also overprotective and untrusting of the outside world. Gustav Fletching : Circus ringmaster, Gustav Fletching, is the eccentric and beloved host of the Fletching and Moondrop Traveling Carnival of Curiosities. He has given a plethora of misfits and malcontents a home at the carnival, like his dear friend Mollymauk.

: Circus ringmaster, Gustav Fletching, is the eccentric and beloved host of the Fletching and Moondrop Traveling Carnival of Curiosities. He has given a plethora of misfits and malcontents a home at the carnival, like his dear friend Mollymauk. Vandran : Vandran is a stalwart, confident sea captain and father figure to Fjord. Commanding and firm, but understanding and nurturing when needed, he takes Fjord under his wing and teaches him how to be a true leader.

: Vandran is a stalwart, confident sea captain and father figure to Fjord. Commanding and firm, but understanding and nurturing when needed, he takes Fjord under his wing and teaches him how to be a true leader. Trent Ikithon : Trent Ikithon is the Archmage of Civil Influence for the Cerberus Assembly and Caleb's former manipulative school teacher. Secretly, Ikithon is the head of the Volstrucker, a team of elite wizard assassins that operate under the Empire.

: Trent Ikithon is the Archmage of Civil Influence for the Cerberus Assembly and Caleb's former manipulative school teacher. Secretly, Ikithon is the head of the Volstrucker, a team of elite wizard assassins that operate under the Empire. Toya: Toya the Vivid Voice is a dramatic 13 year-old performer and tamer of Kylre, a ferocious Devil Toad. With the help of lumino beetles and the sound of her haunting voice, Kylre is precariously under her charm.

The Mighty Nein is an Amazon MGM Studios, Critical Role, and Titmouse production for Prime Video.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!