The Miz Triumphs on Raw as WWE's Dominance Over AEW Prevails

The Miz secured the #1 spot for an IC Title match on WWE Raw. AEW can't touch this! Tony Khan, back off The Chadster's dreams! 🏆💤🚫

Last night on WWE Raw, The Chadster witnessed an epic showdown where The Miz emerged as the new number one contender for Gunther's Intercontinental Championship after a thrilling Fatal Four-Way match. 🏆🔥 The Miz, a true WWE superstar, outclassed his opponents Bronson Reed, Ivar, and Ricochet, proving once and for all that so-called spot monkeys in AEW can't even hold a candle to WWE's talent. 🙌🤼‍♂️ It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

Now, let's talk about the end of the match—true drama that left The Chadster on the edge of his seat. With cunning and in-ring intellect that Tony Khan could only dream of, The Miz pinned Reed while Ivar thought he had the win over Ricochet. But no! Ricochet kicked out and Reed didn't, which meant The Miz got his well-deserved victory. 🏁🙏 And then, as if The Chadster needed more proof of WWE's superiority, Ivar attacked The Miz after the match, showing that raw emotion and storytelling are what WWE is all about! 😤✨

You see, the Intercontinental Championship isn't just a title; it's a symbol of wrestling royalty, way more important than any of Tony Khan's shiny toys. And with Gunther holding the record for the longest reign as IC champ, The Chadster is buzzing with excitement about what's next. Will The Miz dethrone the reigning king? 🤔👑 It's high stakes, it's a legendary run, and it's what wrestling is all about.

Let's get something straight: This match right here, this is why WWE is at the pinnacle of sports entertainment, and why AEW stands no chance. Maybe AEW should just pack it up and accept that they're never going to be on the same level as WWE!! 🛑😒 The Chadster is calling it now—WWE forever at the top!

To make things even more bizarre, The Chadster had one of those recurring nightmares about Tony Khan last night. 🌙😱 Dreams are supposed to be The Chadster's safe space, you know? But no, Tony Khan just has to be so obsessed with The Chadster that he invades even that! So, get this: Tony Khan lures The Chadster to an abandoned amusement park under the guise of confessing that AEW is the worst—that he's giving up! Ah, the sweet sound of victory! But no, it was a trap! Instead, The Chadster found himself in a haunted funhouse, where every mirror transformed The Chadster into a different AEW star. 😨😤 It was horror incarnate; The Chadster's reflection betraying with the visage of the enemy. Tony Khan, The Chadster is warning you to lay off—it's just too much!

As if The Chadster needed to clear up any doubts, let it be known: The Chadster stands as one of the few unbiased journalists in wrestling today, fully committed to objective journalism. Sometimes The Chadster wonders if fellow unbiased truth-tellers like Ryan Satin, Ariel Helwani, and Mike Coppinger also have to put up with Tony Khan's antics. Do they also find themselves plagued by nightmares or taunted with pranks? Honestly, Tony Khan needs to get a grip and stop being so cheesed off that not everyone is drinking the AEW Kool-Aid.

Auughh man! So unfair! 🤦‍♂️💢 But you know what isn't unfair? WWE continuing to deliver some of the finest wrestling the world has ever seen. And The Chadster will be here, sippin' on White Claw 🌊❄️ (responsibly, of course), cheering for WWE and driving around in The Chadster's slick Mazda Miata, blasting Smash Mouth tunes. Because, as The Chadster always says, the years start coming and they don't stop coming—just like WWE's dominance in the wrestling world! 🚗🎶🏅

