The Morning Show Introduces Viewers to The New Faces of Season 2

Apple TV+'s award-winning series The Morning Show returns for its second season this week, which means viewers will be learning firsthand what the fallout was from Alex (Jennifer Aniston) & Bradley's (Reese Witherspoon) season-ending decision and Mitch's (Steve Carrell). As we've seen from the official trailer and earlier previews, UBA finds itself facing a new and complex world where now more than ever, whoever delivers the news has become more important than the news itself. And as united as they were in their decision, the aftermath finds Alex and Bradley more distant than ever and with some matters that they need to address.

Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino, and Julianna Margulies are set to join the cast for the second season, and now we're hearing from new and familiar faces about how these new faces will change the dynamics in front of & behind the cameras at UBA when The Morning Show returns on Friday, September 17th:

The Morning Show's sophomore season picks up after the explosive events of season one, including Mitch's exit (Steve Carrell). The Morning Show team emerges from the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley's (Reese Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Morning Show — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qZWPTsR-Wc)

The Morning Show Season 2 also sees Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, and Tom Irwin returning. Joining the cast for the second season are Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino, and Julianna Margulies. Executive producers include showrunner Kerry Ehrin, Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; and Mimi Leder, series director.