The Morning Show Season 2 Official Trailer: For UBA, A Complex World

With less than a month to go until Apple TV+'s award-winning series The Morning Show returns for a second season, viewers are getting a better look at the fallout from Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley's (Reese Witherspoon) season-ending decision and Mitch's (Steve Carrell) firing with a look at the official trailer. And when the series does return, UBA finds itself facing a new and complex world where now more than ever, whoever delivers the news has become more important than the news itself. And as united as they were in their decision, the aftermath finds Alex and Bradley more distant than ever and with some matters that they need to address.

Here's your look at the official Season 2 trailer for Apple TV+ The Morning Show, set to return on September 17th:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Morning Show — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-qZWPTsR-Wc)

The Morning Show's sophomore season picks up after the explosive events of season one, including Mitch's exit (Steve Carrell). The Morning Show team emerges from the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley's (Reese Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Morning Show — Season 2 Official Teaser | Apple TV+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y7H6EtsaJW8)

The Morning Show Season 2 also sees Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Bel Powley, Desean Terry, Janina Gavankar, and Tom Irwin returning. Joining the cast for the second season are Greta Lee, Ruairi O'Connor, Hasan Minhaj, Holland Taylor, Tara Karsian, Valeria Golino, and Julianna Margulies. Executive producers include showrunner Kerry Ehrin, Michael Ellenberg through Media Res, Aniston and Kristin Hahn through Echo Films; Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter through Hello Sunshine; and Mimi Leder, series director.

