The Morning Show Season 3: Jon Hamm Joins Apple TV+ Series Cast

Jon Hamm is heading to the office of Apple TV's The Morning Show in the upcoming third season, which is currently in production. Recently involved in films, such as Top Gun: Maverick, Hamm's return to television coincides with his involvement in another hit show, Amazon's hit Prime Video series Good Omens.

Hamm will be playing Paul Marks, a "corporate titan who sets his sights on UBA, pulling Billy Crudup's Cory, Jennifer Aniston's Alex, and Reese Witherspoon's Bradley into his powerful orbit." Starring and executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, directed by Mimi Leder, and produced by the studio Media Res, Hello Sunshine, and Echo Films, season three of the broadly acclaimed drama will be showrun and executive produced by Charlotte Stoudt (Fosse/Verdon, Homeland, House of Cards).

The Morning Show explores the cutthroat world of morning news and the lives of the people who help America wake up in the morning. Told through the lens of two complicated women working to navigate the minefield of high-octane jobs while facing crises in both their personal and professional lives, The Morning Show is an unapologetically candid drama that looks at the power dynamics between women and men, and women and women, in the workplace.

Picking up after the explosive events of season one, season two found The Morning Show team emerging from the wreckage of Alex (Aniston) and Bradley's (Witherspoon) actions to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really come into play. Kerry Ehrin, who developed The Morning Show and served as showrunner on the first and second seasons, will serve as a consultant on the third season, as well as continue developing new series for Apple TV+ under a previously announced overall deal. The complete first and second seasons of The Morning Show are now streaming globally on Apple TV+.