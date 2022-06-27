The Next ROH PPV, Death Before Dishonor, Is Set for July 23rd

Ring of Honor is returning to PPV for its second event since AEW owned Tony Khan purchased the company. ROH Death Before Dishonor will take place on Saturday, July 23rd in Lowell, Massachusetts, about 45 minutes from Boston. AEW announced the show on Twitter. Though no matches have been announced, the graphic shows ROH tag team champions FTR, Pure Wrestling champion Wheeler Yuta, ROH TV Champion Samoa Joe, Women's Champion Mercedes Martinez, and ROH Champion Jonathan Gresham, amongst others.

The event will be held at the Tsongas Center, a UMass arena in Lowell, Massachusetts with roughly the same capacity as the Curtis Calwell center in Texas, where the last event, Supercard of Honor, was held. However, Supercard of Honor was scheduled in Texas to coincide with WrestleMania weekend, ensuring no shortage of wrestling fans in the area to fill up the building. Death Before Dishonor will stand on its own in Massachusetts, making a sellout more difficult to achieve, though more rewarding if it happens.

Though ROH does not yet have a television deal to promote their shows, the company's wrestlers, titles, and storylines have been featured on AEW television, most prominently the feud between Samoa Joe and the group consisting of Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh, so fans can expect that story to play out at the PPV. Former ROH Champion Rush also appeared for the first time on AEW Rampage last week, assisting Andrade El Ídolo in defeating Rey Fenix. The lines between AEW and ROH contracts are blurred with Tony Khan owning both promotions, so wrestlers may appear frequently in both promotions, at least until ROH secures its own regular TV show.

Tickets for ROH Death Before Dishonor will go on sale on Friday, July 8th.