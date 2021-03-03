The Orville: Jessica Szohr Says Talla "Has A Lot to Say in Season 3"

While The Orville Season 3 watch continues (it's gotta be this year, right?), series star Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali) wants fans to know she's ready to get back to "set life" and that her character's not exactly going to be holding back during the third season. Taking to Instagram, Szohr posted an image from the series of Talla getting a check-up from Dr. Finn (Penny Johnson Jerald) along with the caption, "Getting my check up from the Doc to make sure Talla is safe to go to space! Looking forward to getting back to the set life! Will be much different with my new little partner in crime. Hope baby girl likes to run lines… Talla has a lot to say in season 3 of [The Orville]." Considering the last time we checked in on the Hulu series was early December to note that production had resumed, we're really curious now to know where the production stands.

Here's a look at Szohr's post, with a look at Talla to show that Szohr's ready to get back to work and back on streaming screens:

In December 2020, viewers learned that filming had resumed on the series, with the news made official via Twitter and Instagram with the image of a clapperboard (which also happens to list MacFarlane as directing). Here's a look at the Instagram post that brought a cautious smile to The Orville fans' faces:

With the series having been hit by COVID-related delays much like dozens of other productions, things had been quiet for some time. Then during an Instagram chat in September with series co-star Jessica Szohr, MacFarlane offered viewers an update. "All I can say is we are working on it. We're working on it very hard, we got hit by this just like everyone else but we're working on it," MacFarlane explained at that time. "We will be back soon, folks. There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back? The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it." For MacFarlane, it all comes down to safety first and foremost. "For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists… it's a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure," he explained. "Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville."