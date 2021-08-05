The Orville: Looks Like Season 3 Has Only "Another Week" of Filming

Well, damn. that didn't take long. The last time we checked in on how things were going with work on the third season of Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville, editor & co-producer (and soon-to-be series star) Tom Costantino shared a look at a clapperboard to remind fans that filming was still going on. Well, Costantino is back two days later, and guess what? It looks like filming on the third season has only "another week" to go before everyone ends up elbow deep in post-production. Here's a look at Costantino's response to a question in his Instagram post (which we'll get to in a second) asking if filming was complete after Costantino listed the hashtag "#postproduction" in the caption.

As for the Instagram post itself, Costantino shared what appears to be either a sticker or signage commemorating the long, strange it's been to wrap the third season of the popular Hulu series- and showing how they can still smile through:

With the series having been hit by COVID-related delays much like dozens of other productions, things had been quiet with The Orville for some time. Then during an Instagram chat in September 2020 with Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali), MacFarlane offered viewers an update. "All I can say is we are working on it. We're working on it very hard, we got hit by this just like everyone else but we're working on it," MacFarlane explained at that time. "We will be back soon, folks. There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back? The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it." For MacFarlane, it all comes down to safety first and foremost. "For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists… it's a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure," he explained. "Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville."

And here's a look back at that new signage that was previewed in a previous update, courtesy of MacFarlane's camera and Costantino's Instagram account:

