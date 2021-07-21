The Orville Season 3 Set Needs to Practice Safe Wang Chung-ing & More

After giving The Orville editor & co-producer Tom Costantino his "15 minutes of fame" coverage over the news that he would be appearing in front of the camera during the third season of Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's popular series, we're back to using him for updates. And we've got two fun ones to present, including another example of the amazing effects that the series prides itself on. But first? Costantino shared a brief clip of some seriously funky lighting in play while filming that can best be described as a cross between a Wang Chung video (for older readers) and a rave (for younger readers). Our only concern? That there's so much "Wang Chung-ing" going on and lots of flashing lights that things end up as they did for the pop duo's famous/infamous video for "Everybody Have Fun Tonight" when the flashing strobe effects in the video reportedly cause epileptic seizures in some folks. Seriously. Check out why the BBC banned it from screening here.

Here's a look at the post in question, which does get a little funky on the eyes even from this distance, but from what Costantino tells us in his caption? It was "well worth the impending migraine"…

And for a little reference, here's a look a that classic Wang Chung video/one-time serious liability issue:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Wang Chung – Everybody Have Fun Tonight (Official Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BoXu6QmxpJE)

While in a previous post, Costantino shared a look at some amazing effects work from Howard Berger. Take a look and tell us you weren't expecting it to open its eyes…

With the series having been hit by COVID-related delays much like dozens of other productions, things had been quiet for some time. Then during an Instagram chat in September with Jessica Szohr, MacFarlane offered viewers an update. "All I can say is we are working on it. We're working on it very hard, we got hit by this just like everyone else but we're working on it," MacFarlane explained at that time. "We will be back soon, folks. There has been a lot of speculation online: Will the show come back? The show is still a huge priority for me and for the cast and everyone else. We do have a season to finish, and we are going to finish it." For MacFarlane, it all comes down to safety first and foremost. "For a show with a lot of prosthetic makeup that requires close contact, a lot of background artists… it's a big job, and you want to make sure you do it in a way that keeps everyone safe and secure," he explained. "Once we have those protocols figured out, we will start up again and you will get more Orville."

Bleeding Cool TV on Instagram: For all of the stuff too random and bizarre to make the site, make sure to follow us on Instagram (with an official launch on June 19): Bleeding Cool TV (@bleedingcooltv).

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.