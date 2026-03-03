Posted in: Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Orville

The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Confirms 10-Episode Season 4 Written

The Orville creator Seth MacFarlane confirmed a 10-episode fourth season is written, and now it comes down to finding time in his schedule.

Article Summary Seth MacFarlane confirms The Orville Season 4 is fully written with 10 new episodes ready to go.

The show's production is delayed due to MacFarlane's busy schedule, not a lack of interest from Hulu.

Season 4 can begin filming quickly once MacFarlane finds time among other creative projects.

Cast members have previously voiced frustration over long gaps between seasons.

Fans of Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's The Orville are going to like what MacFarlane has to share about the future of the popular series. During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter to promote the second season of his Peacock series Ted, MacFarlane confirmed that the writers behind the series have written a ten-episode fourth season. "I will be honest with you: Season four is written," MacFarlane shared. "It's just a question of when we have the time to produce it." MacFarlane noted that the streaming service is ready to move forward on it, but his schedule has been the biggest hurdle to clear. "The 10 scripts are done. I'm the problem. It's [a matter of] when I can make that my year, with all the other stuff we have in the works. But we can hit the ground running when it happens."

Back in November 2023, Adrianne Palicki (Commander Kelly Grayson) was speaking with Michael Rosenbaum on the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast. At one point during the interview, Rosenbaum brings up that she's currently working on a series as a segue into a conversation about The Orville, where Palicki expressed how much she enjoyed the show itself but that the lag time between seasons was frustrating on a number of levels – including how it impacted the actors' abilities to take on new projects. "No, it became an actual real issue because there would be so much time in-between… between seasons – because Seth [MacFarlane] wanted to write everything himself – so it would just take so much time. And at one point, we were like, 'We have to fight the studio to give us a holding fee or something' because, you know, J. Lee was eating Saltines and Gatorade at one point because we just couldn't afford anything. It was horrible."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!