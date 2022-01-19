The Orville: Seth MacFarlane Shows Anne Winters How to Fly the Ship

We just want new series regular Anne Winters (13 Reasons Why, Tyrant) aka Ensign Charly Burke to know that she's now officially a friend of BCTV. Why? Because she's become an impressive pipeline already for looks behind the scenes of Hulu and Seth MacFarlane's sci-fi series The Orville. Earlier this month, Winters shared a post from the set with none other than Ted Danson (Cheers) aka Admiral Perry. This time around, we have a brief but pretty cool clip of Winters during her first day on set where she's being shown the ropes by MacFarlane.

Here's a look at Winters's Instagram post from earlier today (pre-COVID-19 pandemic so that's why there aren't any masks so relax), which also includes a quick look at director Jon Cassar:

Launching on March 10, The Orville fans were treated to a look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newbies like Winters as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask.

The upcoming season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) onboard to guest-star (with no additional details released). With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on viewers' streaming screens on March 10, 2022:

At Hulu's Television Critics Association (TCA) session in August 2021, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals, revealed that he's seen cuts of the third season. And while there isn't a premiere date to announce yet, Helman is hopeful that the wait won't be much longer- and from what he's seen, it sounds like the wait will be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood earlier (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.