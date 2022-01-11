The Orville Shifts to Red Alert in New Season 3 Behind-the-Scenes Look

Okay, we're liking how business is picking up around here. Late last week, we posted how we were expecting updates on Hulu & Seth MacFarlane's The Orville to start picking up as we inch closer to its third season return this March (The Orville: New Horizons). Newest cast member Anne Winters (13 Reasons Why) aka Charly Burke helped drive that point home with a post that found her checking in with fans, alongside Ted Danson (Cheers) aka Admiral Perry (and we made a bad Cheers joke in the headline). Now we have co-producer, editor, & Season 3 actor Tom Costantino back in the mix with a brief but very cool look behind the scenes at filming as the crew shifts to red alert.

Here's a look at the scene- and yes, if you look really hard you will get a chance to see MacFarlane & the team in action:

Launching on March 10, The Orville fans were treated to a look at Capt. Ed Mercer (MacFarlane), Cmdr. Kelly Grayson (Adrianne Palicki), Lt. Gordon Malloy (Scott Grimes), and Admiral Halsey (Victor Garber) in their welcome return. But that wasn't all, with looks at the season's newbies like new series regular Anne Winters (13 Reasons Why, Tyrant) aka Ensign Charly Burke, as well as Bruce Boxleitner (Babylon 5) and the late Lisa Banes (Royal Pains, Nashville) guest-starring as President Alcuzan & Senator Balask.

The upcoming season also stars Penny Johnson Jerald (as Dr. Claire Finn), Peter Macon (as Lt. Cmdr. Bortus), J. Lee (as Lt. Cmdr. John LaMarr), Mark Jackson (Isaac), Chad L. Coleman (Klyden), and Jessica Szohr (Lt. Talla Keyali). In addition, the late Norm Macdonald will be heard once again as the Gelatin lieutenant Yaphit, with Eliza Taylor (The 100) onboard to guest-star (with no additional details released). With a new home & new missions, here's a look back at the teaser for Hulu's The Orville: New Horizons, set to land on viewers' streaming screens on March 10, 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Orville: New Horizons I Date Announcement I Hulu (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=heMcSXRXm5Q)

At Hulu's Television Critics Association session in August, Jordan Helman, head of scripted originals, revealed that he's seen cuts of the third season. And while there isn't a premiere date to announce yet, Helman is hopeful that the wait won't be much longer- and from what he's seen, it sounds like the wait will be worth it. "The past year and a half has been complicated for a variety of levels as it pertains to production. I can't share a launch date, but we're really excited about what we've seen thus far," Helman told Deadline Hollywood earlier (while also confirming that MacFarlane and Jon Cassar would be directing episodes). As for where the future of the popular sci-fi series may go from here, Helman is keeping all options on the table as the "future of the show remains an open conversation and there have been no conversations otherwise." In fact, Helman sees the third season as having the potential the grow the series' fanbase even further. "I believe the fans of the show that are coming to us from Fox will be deeply excited and satiated. I also think for new fans that maybe didn't experience it, it will feel new to them," he explained.