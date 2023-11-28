Posted in: Hulu, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: adrianne palicki, inside of you, michael rosenbaum, seth macfarlane, The Orville

The Orville: Was Adrianne Palicki's Update Good News or Bad News?

Adrianne Palicki covered several issues while discussing Seth MacFarlane's The Orville with Michael Rosenbaum on the Inside of You podcast.

The time between seasons & so few episodes proved frustrating to the cast.

Seth MacFarlane's series is still in limbo at the time of this writing.

Despite challenges, Palicki cherishes the crew and experience on set.

When we last checked in with how things were looking with the future of Seth MacFarlane's The Orville, we were speculating over whether an answer could be near or not based on Disney beginning the process to acquire full ownership of Hulu (with a combo app being beta tested in December ahead of an Early 2024 rollout). But now, we're getting some perspective on the show and its status courtesy of Adrianne Palicki (Commander Kelly Grayson), who was Michael Rosenbaum's guest for this week's edition of Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast.

At one point during the interview, Rosenbaum brings up that she's currently working on a series as a segue into a conversation about The Orville – to which Palicki interjected, "Ah, no… no longer doing that." When asked if it had been canceled, Palicki responded," We only did three – seasons." Rosenbaum followed up by asking if that meant it wasn't going forward, Palicki added, "I don't know, truly, the answer to that. I think that there's the talk that it could possibly be something that certain people want to do." After a pause, Palicki added, "But it's a really difficult show to shoot, man." From there, Palicki explained to Rosenbaum that they made 33 episodes of the series in six years – a number that Rosenbaum broke down into episodes per year to show just how small of a number that is considering the length of time.

After confirming that the show's expense was part of the reason, Rosenbaum added that for the actors, "it really wasn't worth your time" to be locked into a show that was producing so few episodes – a point that Palicki agreed with. "No, it became an actual real issue because there would be so much time in-between… between seasons – because Seth [MacFarlane] wanted to write everything himself – so it would just take so much time. And at one point, we were like, 'We have to fight the studio to give us a holding fee or something' because, you know, J. Lee was eating Saltines and Gatorade at one point because we just couldn't afford anything. It was horrible."

From there, the conversation shifted to her relationship with Scott Grimes before Rosenbaum looped back around to the topic of The Orville, making the call that he felt that Palicki didn't want to discuss the series. But Palicki wanted to make it clear that she "loved" her time on the show before elaborating further on her feelings. "Okay, so I did love so many things about it. I think it was the process that was hard – the process was difficult, but I love the people I work with, and I love the crew – they're my family," Palicki explained. "It was taxing. For what you got out of it, it was a lot of work for little gain."

Here's a look at the full episode of the Inside of You with Michael Rosenbaum podcast – with the conversation regarding The Orville kicking in at around the 29:55 mark:

