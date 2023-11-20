Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: dc studios, dcu, max, the batman, The Penguin

The Penguin: Colin Farrell-Starrer Set to Resume Production Next Week

Based on reports from earlier, production on Max's Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin is expected to resume the week after Thanksgiving.

With the SAG-AFTRA strike having officially come to an end earlier this month (with the union's members currently voting to ratify the tentative agreement), dozens of productions are lining up their calendars regarding when to either start or return to production. Based on reporting from Variety, the Fall 2024-premiering The Penguin – with Colin Farrell reprising his role from Matt Reeves' The Batman – will resume production the week following Thanksgiving, nearly five months after suspending production due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The Penguin: Casey Bloys on DCU's Advantage Over MCU

If you ask Bloys, it's not that viewers are having "superhero fatigue" as much as they're getting tired of the same old, same old. "I don't know that it's necessarily tentpole fatigue as much as it is a sameness of storytelling," Bloys shared during a media event earlier this month showcasing what's to come in 2024 (and a little of 2025). "I think the key, even within DC, is trying to tell different stories in different styles, to not try to do the same show over and over and over again. I would say 'Peacemaker' is a very different show tonally than 'The Penguin.' So, there's not a uniformity to the storytelling, and I think that helps," Bloys explained.

As for the issues that Marvel Studios is facing (having been the spotlight of a scathing Variety profile report earlier this week), Bloys sees it as being a problem of there being too much and too much of the same. "Unfortunately, Marvel, as good as their shows are, there's probably been a lot of them. That's one of the advantages we have at Warner Bros. is it's not just one set of stories. There's a lot of stories you can go to," Bloys shared.

Max's The Penguin is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell & Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the streaming series is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

