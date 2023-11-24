Posted in: Max, Movies, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: max, Penguin, the batman, The Penguin

The Penguin Is Dressed to Impress But Distracted in New Preview Image

Colin Farrell's main man is dressed to impress - but clearly distracted - in a new preview images from Max's upcoming The Penguin series.

While we wait to get a post from the set next week to officially confirm the news, reports earlier this week have Max's Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin – a spinoff series that sees Farrell reprising his role from Matt Reeves' The Batman – resuming filming the week after Thanksgiving. The news came after the WGA ratified its new three-year contract and SAG-AFTRA reached a tentative agreement on a new three-year deal of its own (with members still voting on ratification) – with production suspended five months earlier after SAG-AFTRA joined WGA on the picket lines. Now, we're getting a look at Farrell's big bad in a newly released preview image that finds the main man dressed to impress – but clearly distracted…

The Penguin: Casey Bloys on DCU's Advantage Over MCU

If you ask HBO and Max head Casey Bloys, it's not that viewers are having "superhero fatigue" as much as they're getting tired of the same old, same old. "I don't know that it's necessarily tentpole fatigue as much as it is a sameness of storytelling," Bloys shared during a media event earlier this month showcasing what's to come in 2024 (and a little of 2025). "I think the key, even within DC, is trying to tell different stories in different styles, to not try to do the same show over and over and over again. I would say 'Peacemaker' is a very different show tonally than 'The Penguin.' So, there's not a uniformity to the storytelling, and I think that helps," Bloys explained.

As for the issues that Marvel Studios is facing (having been the spotlight of a scathing Variety profile report earlier this week), Bloys sees it as being a problem of there being too much and too much of the same. "Unfortunately, Marvel, as good as their shows are, there's probably been a lot of them. That's one of the advantages we have at Warner Bros. is it's not just one set of stories. There's a lot of stories you can go to," Bloys shared.

Max's The Penguin is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell & Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the streaming series is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.

