The Penguin: Writers' Strike Reportedly Shuts Down Filming for 3 Days Reports are that WGA East picket lines shut down filming for three days on Lauren LeFranc and MAX's Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin.

Earlier this week, we reported on how the Writers Guild of America (WGA) East was able to shut down production on writer & showrunner Lauren LeFranc and MAX's upcoming Colin Farrell-starring The Penguin. Set to film in Westchester, New York, on Tuesday, WGA East picketing writers were at the site early – with Teamsters and local guilds refusing to cross their line (with sources telling Deadline Hollywood that filming was officially shuttered for the rest of the day). Now, we're learning that the writers' efforts to force the AMPTP (Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers) back to the table for respectful negotiations had a bigger impact as the week went along. In an update, Deadline Hollywood is reporting that striking writers also set up picket lines on Wednesday, impacting the on-location shoot in Harlem and work at Silvercup North (with no filming reportedly done that day). Based on the DH report, that would mean that filming was shut down from Tuesday through Thursday (with smaller scenes reportedly being filmed in Brooklyn today).

With the spinoff series set to hit HBO Max screens in 2024, Farrell is being joined in the cast by Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O'Connell, with Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen recurring. But enough with all of that for now – we've rambled more than long enough. Here's a look at a teaser & in-production look at what's to come with The Penguin:

HBO Max's The Penguin is executive produced by Matt Reeves, Dylan Clark, Colin Farrell & Lauren LeFranc, who writes and serves as showrunner, Craig Zobel, who directs the first three episodes; and Bill Carraro. Based on characters created for DC by Bob Kane with Bill Finger, the streaming series is produced by Reeves' 6th & Idaho Productions and Dylan Clark Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Reeves and 6th & Idaho are under an overall deal. 6th & Idaho's Daniel Pipski also serves as executive producer, and Rafi Crohn is co-executive producer.