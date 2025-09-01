Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt Creator on Season 2 Infant Storyline Needing "Many Babies"

The Pitt's R. Scott Gemmill on the extra pressure that came with filming Season 2's sick infant storyline over the run of 15 "hours."

Last month, we learned that the second season of EP John Wells and series creator/showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring and executive-producing medical drama The Pitt was set to premiere in January 2026. In addition, HBO Max released an official teaser and image gallery offering fans their best look yet at the hit streaming series' return. Kicking in at around the 00:30 mark in the preview above, we get a look at an infant being treated in the ER, a decision that Gemmill discussed during a panel at the Writers Guild of America.

"Some genius came up with an idea of what to do with a baby this year over 15 hours," Gemmill deadpanned about the upcoming season. "That's a whole season. You've got to use multiple babies. They can only work for 20 minutes … By the time the shift is over, which will be in January, this baby's going to be walking to craft service by himself." Gemmill would add later during the panel discussion, "I'm going to go through many babies this year. So if you know anyone who's pregnant and they want to have their baby on TV, please come see us."

The Pitt Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill on New Attending, July 4th

Speaking with EW, Gemmill had some fascinating insights into the hit streaming series to offer, with the interview confirming that Season 2 will hit HBO Max screens in January 2026. In terms of the time frame, the showrunner also confirmed that the second season will take place 10 months after the end of the first season, and will cover a 15-hour shift over the course of July 4th.

"It was really driven by wanting to have the Langdon character back and knowing how much time he would've had to spend in rehab and going through his recovery process. We knew it had to be about 10 months, [which] took us into the summer. We played Labor Day, essentially, for the first season, so we decide to play this on the 4th of July," Gemmill shared, explaining how the time jump would allow Dr. Frank Langdon (Patrick Ball) to be back on our screens. With the season set during Dr. Langdon's first day back from rehab for drug addiction, it will be interesting to see his first one-on-one with Wyle's Dr. Robby and how the rest of the shift reacts to his return.

Gemmill also shared some backstory on Dr. Al-Hashimi (Black Bird and Generation Q: The L Word star Sepideh Moafi), a new attending who previously Dr. Mel King (Taylor Dearden) and Dr. Samira Mohan (Supriya Ganesh) at the VA Hospital. "She's gonna be someone who's very progressive in her approach to medicine and believes in the modernization of the medical field," the showrunner shared. "And Robby's a little bit more old school, and there'll be a little bit of, let's just say, tension as they try and figure out how to work together." Gemmill added, "Robby has a very specific way of how he likes to run his emergency department, and Dr. Al-Hashimi has her own specific ways of how she likes to run an emergency department, and they're not necessarily cohesive."

