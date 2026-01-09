Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt: Noah Wyle Offers Early Season 3 Insights; New S02 Trailer

Noah Wyle on if The Pitt Season 3 will be set on a holiday and if the time jump will be the same. Plus, a new Season 2 trailer was released.

Article Summary Noah Wyle shares early insights on The Pitt Season 3, hinting at no holiday theme or major time jump ahead.

Showrunner R. Scott Gemmill jokes about holiday episodes, but Season 3 will likely keep things more grounded.

HBO’s The Pitt is officially renewed for a third season ahead of the Season 2 premiere.

Fresh Season 2 trailer drops, offering fans a glimpse at upcoming storylines and tensions in the ER.

The night before its second season return, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content, had some good news to share during a premiere event in Los Angeles about EP John Wells and series creator/showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring and executive-producing The Pitt. The award-winning, critically acclaimed medical drama will be back for a third season – and now, Wyle is dropping some early intel on it.

With early thoughts in play regarding what the third season will look like, Wyle shared that he doesn't see Season 3 involving a holiday or an extended time jump. "Probably not," he shared with Variety. "Although we might not push it so far into the future this time – 10 months was a long jump. I don't think we need to make that long of a jump next time." As for Gemmill seemingly joking about wanting it to take place on Halloween, Wyle shared, "He's just giving — ask a Canadian a question, and they answer. It's unbelievable. He's got this Krampus costume he wants to wear on set."

Here's a look at the newest official trailer that was released, offering further clues to what the season has to offer:

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

Sepideh Moafi has joined the cast for the second season of The Pitt as a series regular, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

