Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: noah wyle, The Pitt

The Pitt: Noah Wyle-Starring Medical Drama Gets Season 2 Green Light

Max gave a Season 2 green light to John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. TV & series creator R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring The Pitt.

Article Summary Noah Wyle returns in Max's renewed medical drama, The Pitt, for Season 2.

The Pitt breaks new ground in procedural storytelling, thrilling audiences everywhere.

Creators praise partners for support and promise more gripping stories in 2025.

The Pitt showcases a talented cast embodying the heroics of an emergency room.

It's pretty clear that folks like seeing Noah Wyle in scrubs. Though the season finale doesn't hit until April 10th, Warner Bros. Discovery's Max didn't want to wait that long to give John Wells Productions, Warner Bros. Television, and series creator R. Scott Gemmill's critically acclaimed medical drama The Pitt a green light for a second season. "We're excited and delighted with the audience response for our first season of 'The Pitt' and can't be more appreciative of our partners at Max and Warner Bros. Television for all of their extraordinary support throughout our first season," Wyle, Gemmill, and John Wells shared in a statement.

Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, shared, "It's been a thrill to watch audiences embrace 'The Pitt' as an update to procedural storytelling with a cast who authentically embody the heroics of doctors and nurses on shift in a 2025 emergency room. Our collaboration with John Wells, R. Scott Gemmill, Noah Wyle, and Warner Bros. Television has been an incredibly rewarding experience, and we are excited to continue down this path with another season." Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD U.S. Networks, added, "From its powerful stories to its realistic set and unique real-time format, 'The Pitt' is truly a masterclass in storytelling — and it's all due to the talented team of executive producers and crew, and the incredible ensemble cast who truly embody the pace and pressure of a hospital emergency department. John, Noah, Scott and the team have so many more stories to tell, and we are thankful to our partners at Max for giving them the opportunity to do so."

Joining Wyle (Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch) for the streaming series are Tracey Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Marron Ball (Dr. Langdon), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), and Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans).

Max's The Pitt is a co-production with Sky Studios, produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal. R. Scott Gemmill will write the first episode and executive produce the series alongside Noah Wyle (ER, "The Librarian" franchise, Falling Skies), Emmy-winner John Wells (Animal Kingdom, Shameless, The West Wing, ER) and JWP's Erin Jontow (Emperor Of Ocean Park, Rescue: HI-Surf, Maid), Simran Baidwan (Manifest, Ordinary Joe, The Good Doctor, Chicago Med), and Michael Hissrich (Shameless, The West Wing, Third Watch).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!