Posted in: Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: creature commandos, dc studios, dcu

Creature Commandos Season Finale Clip: Nina Needs Some Convincing

The Bride has a unique way of motivating Nina in this sneak preview of DC Studios' Creature Commandos season finale, "A Very Funny Monster."

It all comes down to this, folks. With only hours to go until the season finale hits our screens, we've got a sneak preview for DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran's Creature Commandos S01E07 "A Very Funny Monster" (directed by Matt Peters and written by Gunn) to pass along. Released exclusively by IGN, the clip below finds The Bride (Indira Varma), Dr. Phosphorus (Alan Tudyk), Weasel (Sean Gunn), and Nina (Zoe Chao) finalizing a plan to stop the Princess (Maria Bakalova) – for good. But when Nina pushes back on the idea of killing her, The Bride offers what can best be described as an "interesting" motivational speech/pep talk.

Here's a look at that sneak peek as well as the preview images for the season finale, "A Very Funny Monster" (which also includes Nina's backstory) – followed by the previously released season finale promo:

The roll call for Creature Commandos includes Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr., with Maria Bakalova as Princess Ilana Rostovic, Indira Varma as The Bride, Zoe Chao as Nina Mazursky, Alan Tudyk as Dr. Phosphorus, Clayface, and Will Magnus; David Harbour as Eric Frankenstein, Sean Gunn as G.I. Robot and Weasel; Steve Agee as John Economos, Anya Chalotra as Circe, and Viola Davis as Amanda Waller. In addition, we have Benjamin Byron Davis as Rupert Thorne, Michael Rooker as Sam, and Peter Serafinowicz as Victor Frankenstein. Linda Cardellini and Gregg Henry also joined the cast in guest star roles. Kevin Kiner and Clint Mansell (Peacemaker, Doom Patrol) are scoring the animated series.

First introduced by J.M. DeMatteis and Pat Broderick in Weird War Tales #93 (November 1980), the comic book series focused on Frankenstein's monster teaming with a werewolf, a vampire, and a gorgon to fight Nazis in World War II. The series has the distinction of being the first DCU project that Gunn & Safran gave the green light to (with Gunn having penned the series) and the first from DC Studios that will hit screens. In addition, the series is being cast with voice actors who could also play their characters in a live-action project down the road.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!