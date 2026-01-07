Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt Renewed for Season 3 During Season 2 Premiere Event in LA

Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content, announced that HBO Max's Noah Wyle-starring The Pitt has been renewed for Season 3.

There's nothing like a big premiere event to break some seriously good news, and that's exactly what Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and HBO Max Content, did tonight during a Season 2 premiere event in Los Angeles for EP John Wells and series creator/showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring and executive-producing The Pitt. With the second season set to hit streaming screens at 9 pm ET on Thursday, January 8th, Bloys dropped the good news that the award-winning, critically acclaimed medical drama will be back for a third season. Though a timeframe regarding filming and when the third season would hit screens wasn't released, with a commitment to a shortened wait time between seasons, we can safely assume that The Pitt would return in Early 2027.

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

Sepideh Moafi has joined the cast for the second season as a series regular, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

