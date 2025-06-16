Posted in: Max, TV | Tagged: The Pitt

The Pitt Season 2 Begins Production; Noah Wyle Series Returns Jan 2026

HBO Max released a preview image and video to announce that production on The Pitt Season 2 was underway and would premiere in January 2026.

After getting some casting news last week, HBO Max announced earlier today that production on the second season of EP John Wells and series creator R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring and executive-producing medical drama The Pitt is now underway. With interior shoots set for the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, CA, and exterior shots set on location in Pittsburgh, PA, the second season is set to premiere in January 2026. To celebrate the news, the streamer also released a production image and video from the set as filming got underway.

Last week, the news hit that Charles Baker (Breaking Bad, The Blacklist), Irene Choi (Insatiable, Truth Be Told), Laëtitia Hollard (Trauma, Or Monsters All), and Lucas Iverson (Shakespeare Theatre Co.'s Frankenstein) had been tapped as recurring characters for the second season. Reportedly, Baker's Troy is "an unhoused man forgotten by most, and a patient in the ED." Choi's Joy is "a third-year medical student with strong boundaries and a vast knowledge of medicine that leans toward the macabre." Hollard's Emma is "a recent nursing school graduate who some may consider naive." Iverson's James is "a fourth-year medical student." Here's a look at the behind-the-scenes video that was shared to announce the good news:

The Pitt Season 2: Channing Dungey, Noah Wyle Offer Insights

In terms of the 15-episode season, Channing Dungey, chairman and CEO of the Warner Bros. Television Group and US Networks, shared that increasing the number was discussed (and could possibly happen in the future), but the focus right now is sticking with what's working. "There was a conversation about doing a little bit more. I think right now, we're still looking at 15 as the model. If it ends up going up from there, it would probably only be by a couple of episodes, certainly not all the way to 22," Dungey noted to Deadline Hollywood.

"What's wonderful is, this is a perfect collaboration," she continued. "John Wells, who is a master showrunner, but also someone who knows how to tell premium broadcast television stories. He brought those skills to play here with R. Scott Gemmill and with Noah Wyle. And it is truly gratifying because it's not that often that you have a show that really hits on all measures. It's critically acclaimed; audiences love it. It delivers on all fronts, and that's been so satisfying for all of us."

In terms of production already being underway on the second season (with filming expected to start soon), Dungey explained that a quick turn-around is key to maintaining the connection that the viewers have for the show. "One of the reasons that we wanted to have an early renewal is because we want to keep it on an annual cadence. That's the other part of this broadcast-style model. You fall in love with these [streaming] shows, you see eight episodes, and then you have to wait 18 months for there to be more," she shared. "The whole promise of 'The Pitt' was that we would be on an annual cadence, and we're going to be able to make that happen."

During an interview with Variety shortly after the season finale dropped, Wyle shared what it was like approaching a character for a second season after "you leave it all on the floor" during the first season, now knowing if Season 2 would become a reality. "That's a funny thing when you don't think you're going to do a second season; you leave it all on the floor in the first season. Then you suddenly go, 'Oh, my God. OK, life continues. So what do we do now?' The best way to answer that is to recognize that, in a perfect world, this show goes several seasons, so we don't have to rush this process. The responsibility is now on us to say, 'Where would these people be nine months later?' And answer that honestly and thoughtfully," he explained.

In terms of what Dr. Robby learned about himself, Wyle has a pretty clear understanding of what his character will confront immediately after the season's final episode. "He's going to go home after episode 15, drink that other beer, probably something else, so he can fall asleep, and he's going to wake up the next morning and no longer be able to pretend to himself that he doesn't need help," he revealed. "He can maybe pretend to a couple of people, but not for very long. So, even in a performative way, he's going to have to start exploring what different modalities are available and seeing which ones have resonance."

Of course, realizing he needed help was one major hurdle for Dr. Robby to clear, but seeing how he tries to make that happen – and self-sabotage along the way – is an aspect of his character's growth that Wyle is looking forward to tackling. "I'm really interested in the exploration of somebody who now wants to get help but is their own worst enemy in embracing it. He'll be devil's advocate. He'll try to shoot theories and holes in anything, but inadvertently, he'll find some kind of ladder, and in doing so, I hope that we are able to show a range of modalities of treatment, a range of options that people can make use of," he explained.

Joining Wyle (Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch) for the streaming series are Tracey Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Marron Ball (Dr. Langdon), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Whitaker), Shabana Azeez (Javadi), and Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans).

Max's The Pitt is a co-production with Sky Studios, produced by John Wells Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, where JWP is under an overall deal. R. Scott Gemmill will write the first episode and executive produce the series alongside Noah Wyle (ER, "The Librarian" franchise, Falling Skies), Emmy-winner John Wells (Animal Kingdom, Shameless, The West Wing, ER) and JWP's Erin Jontow (Emperor Of Ocean Park, Rescue: HI-Surf, Maid), Simran Baidwan (Manifest, Ordinary Joe, The Good Doctor, Chicago Med), and Michael Hissrich (Shameless, The West Wing, Third Watch).

