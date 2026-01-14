Posted in: ABC, Max, TV | Tagged: kimmel, The Pitt

The Pitt Star Noah Wyle Goes Full-On RFK Jr in Jimmy Kimmel "PSA"

The Pitt star Noah Wyle and late-night host Jimmy Kimmel had some fun at Donald Trump's and RFK Jr.'s expense in their new "PSA" video.

With the second season of EP John Wells and series creator/showrunner R. Scott Gemmill's Noah Wyle-starring and executive-producing The Pitt getting a season one-level amount of love from critics and viewers, HBO Max's hit series scored big this past weekend at the Golden Globes. So why shouldn't Wyle have a little late-night fun, especially when it sends an important message about just how screwed up things have gotten under the Trump Administration? Checking in with ABC's Jimmy Kimmel Live! host Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night, the two took a break from their conversation so that Kimmel could share a new "PSA" that Wyle filmed – and that's when the knife-twisting got underway.

What followed was Wyle playing an alternate-reality version of himself, sharing with viewers that while he may not be a real doctor, he has learned everything he needs to know about health and medicine by looking it up online. Measles vaccine? It turns kids into pansexual furries. Raw milk and raw chicken? Delicious as a smoothie. 5G towers? They give you COVID. The flu vaccine? It takes 4 inches off your penis (or vagina). And those were just some of the "medical facts" that Wyle discovered that he wanted to pass along. In fact, Wyle proves himself such a "medical expert" that the President appoints him the head of the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Donald Trump and Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., please take note…

With early thoughts in play regarding what the third season will look like, Wyle shared that he doesn't see The Pitt Season 3 involving a holiday or an extended time jump. "Probably not," he shared with Variety. "Although we might not push it so far into the future this time – 10 months was a long jump. I don't think we need to make that long of a jump next time." As for Gemmill seemingly joking about wanting it to take place on Halloween, Wyle shared, "He's just giving — ask a Canadian a question, and they answer. It's unbelievable. He's got this Krampus costume he wants to wear on set." Here's a look at Wyle's one-on-one with Kimmel from Tuesday night, with that special "PSA" kicking in at around the 11:45 mark:

Here's a look at the newest official trailer that was released, offering further clues to what the season has to offer:

Starring Wyle as Dr. Michael "Robby" Robinavitch, the critically acclaimed series offers a realistic examination of the challenges facing healthcare workers in today's America, as seen through the lens of frontline heroes working in a modern-day hospital in Pittsburgh. Each episode follows an hour of Dr. Robby's (Wyle) 15-hour shift as the chief attendant in Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Center's emergency department. Tracy Ifeachor (Dr. Collins), Patrick Ball (Dr. Langdon), Katherine LaNasa (Dana Evans), Supriya Ganesh (Dr. Mohan), Fiona Dourif (Dr. McKay), Taylor Dearden (Dr. King), Isa Briones (Dr. Santos), Gerran Howell (Dennis Whitaker), and Shabana Azeez (Victoria Javadi) also starred in the first season.

Sepideh Moafi has joined the cast for the second season of The Pitt as a series regular, with Charles Baker, Irene Choi, Laëtitia Hollard, Lucas Iverson, Lawrence Robinson, Brittany Allen, Bonita Friedericy, Taylor Handley, Jeff Kober, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, Annabelle Toomey, Rusty Schwimmer, Jayne Taini, and Annabelle Toomey.

