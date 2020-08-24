The Powerpuff Girls Live-Action CW Series Goes "The Umbrella Academy"

There are some new superheroes set to join The CW- and we're not talking Stargirl and her JSA, Superman and Lois Lane, or even Green Arrow and The Canaries. No, these heroes go by the names Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup, otherwise known as The Powerpuff Girls– and now they're making the jump to the live-action series universe. Based on the original Cartoon Network series from series creator Craig McCracken, this version of our heroes stems from Diablo Cody (Juno, United States of Tara), Heather Regnier (Veronica Mars), Greg Berlanti's Berlanti Productions, and Warner Bros. TV- and it comes with a catch.

See, our trio is no longer little girls but "disillusioned twentysomethings who resent having lost their childhood to crime-fighting." Reminding you of anything? If you said The Umbrella Academy then you read our minds and we find that kinda creepy. But that aside, if you're rolling your eyes and thinking we're reading too much into it, then here's the rest of the description: "Will they agree to reunite now that the world needs them more than ever?" See what we mean? It's sounding like there won't be much difference between Prof. Utonium and Hargreeves in this version. Cody and Regnier are penning the script. Regnier executive produces alongside Cody via Vita Vera Films and Berlanti Productions' Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and David Madden. WarnerMedia's Warner Bros. Television will serve as the studio.

Created by McCracken, The Powerpuff Girls ran for six seasons (1998-2005) and focused on the trio as they continually "saved the day" in and around Townsville, USA. In 2016, Cartoon Network rebooted the series, with Amanda Leighton, Kristen Li, and Natalie Palamides starring, and the third season having wrapped in June 2019. On the streaming side, Hulu has exclusive VOD rights to the franchise that also includes the Emmy-nominated reboot series as well as the full classic library episodes.