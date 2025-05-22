Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: Lenny Rush, The Reluctant Vampire

The Reluctant Vampire: Lenny Rush to Star in BBC Supernatural Sitcom

Lenny Rush (Doctor Who) stars in the coming-of-age supernatural sitcom The Reluctant Vampire as a teenager who discovers he's NOT a vampire.

BAFTA winner Lenny Rush, who stole the show in last season's Doctor Who and the hilarious dark comedy series Am I Being Unreasonable?, is The Reluctant Vampire in a brand new supernatural comedy from Boffola Pictures for BBC iPlayer and BBC One. Based on the books by the late comedian Eric Morecambe, written by Rob & Neil Gibbons (Alan Partridge), this six-part coming-of-age sitcom is about a young vampire who finds out he is not, in fact, a vampire at all, and has to live a double life.

"How lucky am I to bring to life something from the mind of comedy legend Eric Morecambe? I just love Rob and Neil's interpretation, so many jokes and brilliant ideas. The flying might be a stretch, but I'm game for anything!" Rush shared. Rob and Neil Gibbons added, "According to Slavic folklore, vampires are nocturnal parasites who prey on the blood of humans. During often frenzied attacks, they target the neck, using razor-sharp canine teeth to puncture the carotid artery and gorge on blood, leaving victims lifeless and defiled. We look forward to bringing their story to a BBC family audience in the new year."

Set in a timeless English village, everything is picturesque, except for the vampires living in the castle on the hill who come out at night for a little drink of the locals. Val has been raised in a very typical vampire family but has always felt a bit different and hopelessly inept at rising to meet his Dad's high standards. Following a surprise encounter with his reflection, he realises he is not undead, not in the least bit.

Now with a big secret to hide, Val must navigate finding out who he truly is by mingling with the locals to learn the intricacies of their behaviour and what it means to be human. Caught between two worlds as he loves his Mum and Dad (not so much his jealous brother) and has full vampire duties expected of him by his father, whose obsession with the traditional way of life is tricky when they're undead, and the villagers despise them.

A heart-warming show about finding your own identity while longing to fit in, and the tensions between family life and social life, and the struggle between conformity and kicking out against the path that's been prescribed for you.

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy, BBC, said, "'The Reluctant Vampire' is exactly the kind of distinctive comedy we're passionate about at the BBC. Rob and Neil Gibbons have brilliantly adapted Eric Morecambe's work into a sharp, character-driven sitcom that delivers both big laughs and genuine emotion. With the incredibly talented Lenny Rush in the lead role, we're confident this will become one of the standout comedies of the year." Shane Allen, executive producer, Boffola Pictures, added, "This book was a childhood favourite and the stars aligned the day Lenny arrived on to the 'Am I Being Unreasonable?' set. He is superb at playing the guy in a tight spot; his comic timing is second to none."

