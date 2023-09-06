Posted in: BBC, TV | Tagged: bbc, cop drama, martin freeman, the responder, tony schumacher

The Responder: Martin Freeman Begins Filming Season 2 of Hit Cop Show

Martin Freeman begins shooting series two of former cop Tony Schumacher's The Responder, currently in production and filming in Liverpool.

Martin Freeman has begun filming series two of the multi-award-winning and six-time BAFTA-nominated BBC drama The Responder has begun in Liverpool. The hugely successful first series was a distinctive new take on crime drama written by ex-police officer Tony Schumacher. The Responder held a mirror to the emotional extremes of life on the front line of British policing – sometimes darkly funny, sometimes painfully tragic, always challenging. Series one was released on the BBC in January 2022 and attracted 9.6m viewers, making it one of the year's biggest new dramas.

The second series is penned by Schumacher and will see actors Martin Freeman, Adelayo Adedayo, MyAnna Buring, Warren Brown, Josh Finan, Emily Fairn, Philip S. McGuinness, Faye McKeever, Mark Womack, and Amaka Okafor reprise their roles from series one. Joining them will be new additions to the cast, Adam Nagaitis, Bernard Hill, and Ian Puleston-Davies.

Series two of The Responder joins Chris Carson six months later. Chris is attempting to rebuild his life and his relationships, desperate to avoid the corruption that nearly sucked him under. He is trying to be a better police officer, a better man, and most importantly, a better father to his daughter Tilly. All whilst still dealing with the relentless trauma of being a night response officer. Chris wants a day job. Chris needs a day job. But is he prepared to risk everything to get one?

Rachel Hargreaves is putting her life back together too. She's still fuming at the way Chris broke her dreams of being a police officer and dragged her down with him into the dirt, and now she's desperately trying to take control of a life and a career that sometimes feels like it's slipping away. But after working with a succession of 'normal' coppers, Rachel is starting to realise she's got more in common with Chris than she'd ever want to admit.

As they are sucked back together and into the night, they must pull each other back into the light. But then a routine stop on a black Range Rover changes everything, and suddenly, the darkness beckons once again.

Writer and creator Tony Schumacher said, "Throwing myself back into the world of The Responder has been such a ride over this last year or so. Gathering the characters old and new around me has been a delight, and finally getting to see these people brought to life by so many incredible people fills me with genuine excitement. I just can't wait for you to see them too!"

Toby Bruce, Executive Producer for Dancing Ledge Productions, added, "It's such an incredible joy, and privilege, to be back working with Tony's magic scripts, continuing the stories of characters we've all fallen in love with. Martin Freeman as Chris and Adelayo as Rachel both have the ability to be emotional lightning rods, and we couldn't be more excited to bring them, and the rest of our amazing cast, back together." Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama, continued, "Series one of The Responder gave us a bold and thrilling new take on the police drama, winning five-star reviews and millions of fans on BBC One and iPlayer in the process. It's a joy to once again partner with Tony, Martin, Adelayo, and such a fantastic team to see what's next for Chris and Rachel."

The Responder is written by Tony Schumacher, produced by Fremantle-backed Dancing Ledge Productions, and directed by Jeanette Nordahl, Mounia Akl, and Charlotte Regan. It is produced by Barrington Robinson, with Laurence Bowen, Chris Carey, and Toby Bruce serving as executive producers for Dancing Ledge Productions. Rebecca Ferguson is the executive producer for the BBC. Filming will take place in and around Liverpool City Region with support from the Liverpool Film Office. Fremantle will handle global distribution for the series. Series one of The Responder is streaming on Britbox in the US and BBC iPlayer now in the UK.

