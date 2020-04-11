The Revival Get New Wrestling Names After Leaving WWE

Earlier today, we learned that WWE had come to terms with tag team wrestlers Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, better known by their tag team name, The Revival. It was the end of a long saga for Dawson and Wilder, who found initial success and popularity in NXT, but later languished on WWE's main roster. The pair have wanted their release for some time, and now they've finally got it. "Effective today, Friday, April 10, 2020, WWE and The Revival have agreed on their immediate release from WWE. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors," WWE's statement read.

There's just one problem. WWE owns the trademarks to the names of many of its wrestlers. It's why Daniel Bryan doesn't wrestle as Bryan Danielson. Though WWE has allowed some indie stars to use and keep their names, they usually want wrestlers to use names that can be the wholly-owned intellectual property of WWE. I don't know the specific details of Dawson and Wilder's contracts, but based on this latest development, it's safe to assume that WWE owns the rights to the names. In other words, now that they're no longer with WWE, The Revival can no longer be The Revival.

Meet the New Revival, Same-ish as the Old Revival

It looks like the artists formerly known as Dawson and Wilder have got this figured out. The pair is now going by the names Cash Wheeler and Dax Hartwood. Their new tag team name appears to be FTR. Both men posted the news on Twitter by way of promoting their new t-shirt from Pro Wrestling Tees.

We may not have to wait long to see Wheeler and Hartwood wrestle as FTR. Reportedly, the pair don't have a non-compete clause with WWE, meaning they can show up on the pro wrestling show of their choosing whenever they want. Will it be AEW? Impact? NWA?

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

I'm happy to see these two getting what they want, but I sure will miss them in WWE. Personally, I would have taken the money was offering the Revival to stay. WWE is the biggest wrestling company in the world, and for all that they pay, you hardly have to do any work. WWE scripts everything the wrestlers say, and producers make sure the matches are as formulaic as possible. Wrestling in WWE is nice and easy. Now, we'll see if The Revival, excuse me, FTR can cut it when they have to do everything for themselves.