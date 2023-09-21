Posted in: Audio Dramas, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Batman, spotify, The Riddler, warner bros discovery

The Riddler: Secrets In The Dark: Colman Domingo Joins Cast as Batman

Colman Domingo will be taking on the role of Batman, joining Hasan Minhaj's The Riddler on Spotify & DC's The Riddler: Secrets In The Dark.

If you haven't had a chance to check out what Spotify and Warner Bros. Discovery have been doing over on the audio drama side of the DCU, you should definitely carve out time in your busy schedule because the Winston Duke (Black Panther)-starring Batman Unburied was one of the most creative takes on The Dark Knight in a very long time. Coming up, they have Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets, Wednesday) & Billy Magnussen (No Time To Die, Made for Love) on tap to lead Harley Quinn and The Joker: Sound Mind, a 7-episode audio series written & directed by Eli Horowitz (Homecoming). And now, we've learned that Colman Domingo (Fear the Walking Dead) will be taking on the role of Batman (aka Bruce Wayne), joining Hasan Minhaj's (The Daily Show) Edward Nygma (aka The Riddler) in the Spotify limited series The Riddler: Secrets In The Dark. Set to premiere on October 10th, the audio adventure finds Domingo's Caped Crusader forced to work together with Minhaj's Riddler when a vigilante begins knocking off Gotham's villains. And considering Nygma is one of Batman's biggest big-bads, it wouldn't be a spoiler to say that the Riddler's on the vigilante's list, too.

Joining Domingo and Minhaj for The Riddler: Secrets In The Dark are Gina Rodriguez as Barbara Gordon, Calum Worthy as The Messenger, Hannah Simone as Nadira, Peyton Crim as Killer Croc, Jim Pirri as Arnold Flass, Jason Isaacs as Alfred, Ashly Burch as Vicki Vale, Hugh Scott as Calendar Man, Bri Giger as Summer Gleeson, Aflamu Johnson as King Tut, and Amy Argyle as Bat-Tech. David S. Goyer, Keith Levine, and Gracie Wheelan for Phantom Four serve as executive producers on the audio drama project. Listeners can enjoy The Riddler: Secrets In The Dark on October 10th, with all eight episodes dropping that day.

