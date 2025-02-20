Posted in: HBO, Max, TV | Tagged: The Righteous Gemstones

The Righteous Gemstones Raise Holy Hell in Official Season 4 Trailer

Check out the trailer for HBO's Danny McBride, Adam Devine, John Goodman, and Edi Patterson-starring The Righteous Gemstones Season 4.

Article Summary Watch The Righteous Gemstones Season 4 trailer before its premiere on March 9th on HBO and Max.

Danny McBride's hit series returns for its fourth and final season with more family drama.

Explore the complex legacy and bonds of the infamous televangelist family in this season.

Don't miss the holy chaos and unique humor that have become the show's trademark.

With the fourth and final season of series creator/EP Danny McBride's McBride (Jesse Gemstone), Adam Devine (Kelvin Gemstone), John Goodman (Eli Gemstone), and Edi Patterson (Judy Gemstone)-starring The Righteous Gemstones set to kick off its run beginning Sunday, March 9th (at 10 pm ET/PT – and available to stream on Max), now seems as good of a time as any for an official trailer. Though the world-famous televangelist family has a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, the Gemstone family ties run deep – though their codependence will be tested as they attempt to move forward without letting go of their storied past. For a preview of the holy hell to come, make sure to check out our best look yet at the final season above – and the official key art poster below:

The fourth and final season of HBO's The Righteous Gemstones includes Danny McBride as Jesse Gemstone, Adam Devine as Kelvin Gemstone, John Goodman as Eli Gemstone, Edi Patterson as Judy Gemstone, Cassidy Freeman as Amber Gemstone, Tim Baltz as BJ, Tony Cavalero as Keefe Chambers, Greg Alan Williams as Martin Imari, Skyler Gisondo as Gideon Gemstone, Walton Goggins as Baby Billy Freeman, Jennifer Nettles as Aimee-Leigh Gemstone, James DuMont as Chad, Jody Hill as Levi, Troy Hogan as Matthew, Valyn Hall as Tiffany Freeman, Kelton DuMont as Pontius Gemstone, Gavin Munn as Abraham Gemstone, Megan Mullally as Lori Milsap, Arden Myrin as Jana Milsap, and Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap.

HBO's The Righteous Gemstones is created and written by McBride, directed and executive produced by McBride, Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, and Jonathan Watson, executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, and Brandon James, produced by David Brightbill, and consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson, and Chris Pappas.

