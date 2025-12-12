Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: The Road

The Road Heads to "Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN": Sneak Peeks

Our final four musicians head to "Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN," for the semi-final round of CBS's The Road. Here's a preview...

Article Summary The Road semi-finals arrive at Marathon Music Works, having narrowed the competition to four standout artists.

Britnee Kellogg, Channing Wilson, Cassidy Daniels, and Adam Sanders compete for a spot in the finale.

Keith Urban mentors finalists in Nashville, with acoustic sets at the legendary Blue Bird Café.

Final four perform duets and originals for Keith Urban and Brothers Osborne to determine who advances.

Britnee Kellogg, Channing Wilson, Cassidy Daniels, and Adam Sanders. And with that, there were four. That brings us to this weekend's semi-final round of CBS and EPs Taylor Sheridan, Blake Shelton, David C. Glasser, Lee Metzger, and Keith Urban's The Road. Our final four musicians head to "Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN," for an intimate acoustic set with Urban at the famed Blue Bird Café. From there, it's two duets at Marathon Music Works before Urban makes the call on who's going home and which three are onto the finale. With that in mind, we have an official overview, image gallery, and sneak peeks to pass along, as "The Road" gets closer to reaching its final destination.

The Road Season 1 Episode 9 "Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN"

The Road Season 1 Episode 9 "Marathon Music Works, Nashville, TN" – In the semi-final episode, the final four musicians arrive in Nashville and make a stop at the iconic Blue Bird Café to perform an intimate acoustic set with Keith Urban. The competition heats up as the final four musicians take the stage at Marathon Music Works to win over both the crowd and special guest superstars, country music duo Brothers Osborne. The musicians perform two duets, a cover and an original song, as Keith Urban ultimately decides who goes home and which final three will move on to the finale

The music competition series spotlights Keith Urban as he begins his journey to discover the next big Country music artist, with Grammy Award winner Gretchen Wilson serving as the "tour manager." Wilson will provide support and guidance to the musicians throughout the tour, sharing her own expertise and experiences on the road as a touring artist. In addition, Wilson will also take the stage to deliver a performance of her own as part of the show.

Singers will join the headliner on tour, performing as opening acts in venues across the country. Along the way, they'll compete to win over local fans to secure a spot in the next city and remain on the tour. Viewers will get a front row seat to see what touring life is like for an artist, with exclusive access to the behind-the-scenes workings of the music industry. Ever wonder what happens when some of the best up-and-coming musicians pile into a tour bus and tackle a grueling schedule in pursuit of their dreams? You're about to find out!

