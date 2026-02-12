Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: David Boreanaz, the rockford files

The Rockford Files: David Boreanaz Tapped to Lead NBC's Series Pilot

David Boreanaz (Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Bones) has been tapped to lead NBC's pilot for a planned series reboot of The Rockford Files.

We were fans of the James Garner-starring The Rockford Files when we caught it on repeats growing up. We've been fans of David Boreanaz since his run as Angel on Buffy the Vampire Slayer and in his own spinoff. Now, NBC is bringing both of our favs together for its upcoming reboot pilot, with Boreanaz tapped to play the "witty, world-weary and chronically broke private investigator whose charmingly gruff exterior masked a strong moral core."

Newly paroled after doing time for a crime he didn't commit, James Rockford (Boreanaz) returns to his life as a private investigator using his charm and wit to solve cases around Los Angeles. It doesn't take long for his quest for legitimacy to land him squarely in the crosshairs of both local police and organized crime. If the pilot becomes a series, it will have some pretty big shoes to fill, following a series that ran from 1974 to 1980 on NBC and six made-for-television films for CBS.

For his part, Boreanaz has made a name for himself on both sides of the camera over the run of his career. Along with BTVS and Angel, Boreanaz has enjoyed multi-season runs on other shows, such as Bones and SEAL Team. Behind the camera, Boreanaz has directed episodes of Angel, Bones, and SEAL Team, served as a producer on Bones, and was an executive producer on SEAL Team. NBC's The Rockford Files represents another example of how the networks have been re-embracing the pilot process and transitioning it into more of a year-round season. Stemming from Universal Television, NBC's The Rockford Files pilot comes from writer and executive producer Mike Daniels. Carl Beverly and Sarah Timberman serve as executive producers, with Chris Leanza co-executive producing.

