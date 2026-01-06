Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: ABC Drops Some Prime "Chenford" Bloopers Ahead of Season 8

With only hours to go until the Season 8 premiere hits our screens, ABC shared a look at some bloopers that should make "Chenford" fans smile.

With only hours to go until the highly anticipated eighth season of ABC and Alexi Hawley's Melissa O'Neil, Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, Lisseth Chavez, Mekia Cox, Alyssa Diaz, Richard T. Jones, and Deric Augustine-starring The Rookie gets underway, who's in the mood for a bit of fun before the action and drama start hitting our screens? That's what we have waiting for you below, as the hit ABC series shares a look at some prime "Chenford" bloopers with Winter and O'Neil.

Here's a look at the "Chenford" bloopers released earlier today, followed by some of what else we've learned about the couple heading into tonight's eighth season premiere:

The Rookie Season 8 Premiere "Must-See for Chenford Fans": Hawley

Hawley has some very promising things to share about what the future holds for Tim and Lucy that should a lot of "Chenford" fans happy. In fact, it sounds like the couple is going to get some help from some very familiar faces to make their reunions a reality. "I think the premiere is a must-see for Chenford fans. I'll say that. I think that there's some real communication that still needs to happen between the two of them. Again, I'm very protective of the breakup journey because I do feel like there were a lot of real underlying issues at stake that needed to be explored, and I didn't want to just cheap out on it. But I do think that we are heading, as I think I told you before, in a positive direction. So then, what does that look like, and what sort of complications and drama can we bring to them down the road?" Hawley shared when asked where "Chenford" stands heading into Season 8.

And it sounds like Tim and Lucy will be getting some help in finding their way back to one another, with Celina (Chavez), Lopez (Diaz), Miles (Augustine), and others taking a more hands-on approach. "I will admit that I liked the idea that it's not just our Chenford fans that have become frustrated, that some of our characters on the show were equally frustrated by the lack of, honestly, just sitting down and talking about stuff. It's a very fun storyline in the premiere about sort of the machinations to get where everyone wants to go," the showrunner explained.

In the latest edition of "Matt's Inside Line" (which also includes great intel on Paramount+'s Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, ABC's Will Trent, NBC's The Hunting Party, FOX's Best Medicine, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, FOX's Doc, and more), Matt Webb Mitovich had some eyebrow-arching insights into what the eighth season has in store for Lucy and Tim. Noting that O'Neil/Lucy fans are "in for a damn treat," Mitovich added that Lucy will be keeping a lot of plates spinning at the same time ("more than you (probably) know").

The concerning part was Mitovich teasing/warning that Lucy will have "an instance" this season to revisit the trauma she suffered from being buried alive during the second season. Answering a question about what Tim's "new role" (check out the overview for S08E02 below) could mean for "Chenford," Mitovich reminded everyone of Hawley's tendency to look for a kind of "reboot" to kick off every season. Well, it seems that this season's first two episodes will continue that tradition. Noting that fans can expect quite a bit of "new" during the first two episodes, Mitovich added, "The result is a really strong, really fun start to Season 8."

