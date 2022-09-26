The Rookie: Alexi Hawley Talks "Chenford" Twist Impact; S05E02 Preview

Before we take a look at what's ahead for the next two episodes of ABC's Alexi Hawley-created, Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, it's safe to say that fans were left stunned and with a ton of questions when it comes to Bradford (Eric Winter) and Chen (Melissa O'Neil)… or "Chenford." Well, Hawley had some insight/clues to share with TV Line regarding what went down and what it all means. But before we move forward, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer because Hawley talks details…

It Was Time for "Chenford" to Move to That Next Stage: "The reality of it is when he was her direct supervisor, there was no way [to go there]. Even now, we're in a place where there is a discrepancy in terms of rank, so that still is an issue, but it did feel like we were building to this place where it felt organic to push it." Chen & Bradford's undercover storyline "allowed us to let some things that the audience completely saw under the surface come up" involving the couple. "And now we're at a place where we can't ignore it. So this season, we definitely have to lean into whatever it's going to be, the next stage of this."

…And Then Rosalind Dyer Happened: "Rosalind was mad at Lucy for not showing up in court and not playing her game…," Hawley says of Dyer's bloody assault on ADA Chris Sanford (Kanoa Goo). "That was her way of getting back at Lucy. And it also was a pretty brutal obstacle to throw in Chenford's way." Understandably, Chen will carry a ton of guilt over the attack, seeing herself to blame. "Rosalind only chose Chris because of Lucy, so that's definitely going to have an impact," Hawley added.

And That Guilt Will Have an Impact on "Chenford": "It'll definitely have an impact on her point of view on what she was about to do with Tim. That is something she'll have to navigate — that shocking reality, or splash of cold water" on where things were headed for the couple.

Now here's a look at preview images & an overview for S05E02 "Labor Day," followed by an overview for S05E03 "Dye Hard" to help fuel your season-long speculation as to where things are heading:

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 2 "Labor Day": Officer John Nolan is moving closer to his new role as a training officer. In preparation, he is tasked with overseeing Officer Aaron Thorson and must uncover the truth about another officer's suicide. Meanwhile, Lucy's successful undercover assignment earns her an invitation for specialized training in Sacramento and she must decide if this is the path she wants to take. Written by Elizabeth Davis Beall and directed by Rob Seidenglanz. The Rookie Season 5 Episode 3 "Dye Hard": Officer John Nolan is assigned his first rookie, Officer Celina Juarez, whose unconventional approach to police work poses a unique challenge for him. Written by Natalie Callaghan and directed by Bethany Rooney.