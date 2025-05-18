Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie: Check Out Nathan Fillion's Season 7 Wrap Speech (VIDEO)

ABC and Alexi Hawley's The Rookie released a video of what Nathan Fillion had to share with the team on the final day of Season 7 filming.

On the one hand, knowing that the eighth season of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie won't be hitting screens until 2026 is still a bitter pill to swallow. That said, seeing as how the show's team likes to stay engaged with the fans during production and in the lead-up to the show's return, we have a feeling that the between-seasons wait might not be as painful as it could be. But for this go-around, we're not looking ahead but looking back – with the ABC series kind enough to share a look at Nathan Fillion's season filming wrap speech with the production team on that final day. And to make it even more special, we're also including a new group image of the cast from this month's Disney Upfronts 2025.

Here's a look at what Fillion had to share with the team on the final day of filming, before officially wrapping the season:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

